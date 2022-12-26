Menu
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Battling Cancer

"Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good!"

Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse
Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse, photo by Caroline Daniel
Consequence Staff
December 26, 2022 | 9:31am ET

    Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green is battling stage four cancer.

    In a Christmas post to Facebook, Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, asked fans to send “healing vibes for [Green] who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

    In a separate Facebook post, veteran radio DJ Marco Collins said Green is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment. “Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good!” Collins added. “Also his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he’s got that in his corner!)”

    Due to the diagnosis, Green was absent from Modest Mouse’s recent stretch of tour dates celebrating the 25th anniversary of their landmark album, The Lonesome Crowded West.

    Green co-founded Modest Mouse alongside frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in 1993. Aside from a brief departure from the band between 2003 and 2004, Green has been a consistent presence in the group’s lineup and is its longest tenure member aside from Brock. He has appeared on every one of Modest Mouse’s albums, with the exception of Good News for People Who Love Bad News, and also played in bands Red Stars Theory and Vells.

