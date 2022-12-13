Morrissey Confirms Recording of (Another) New Album Without Music the World Dies

New Morrissey is officially coming soon: The ex-Smiths frontman recently confirmed that he’s booked studio time for his upcoming album, Without Music the World Dies.

Per a statement on the musician’s website, Morrissey wrote the 12-song album with Alain Whyte, Jesse Tobias, Gustavo Manzur, who all also perform on the record along with Juan Galeano. It was produced by multi-Grammy winner Joe Chiccarelli, whose credits include The White Stripes, The Shins, Spoon, and many, many more. The plan is to record the album in January and February 2023.

“The songs, of course, are magnificent, and even the relentless difficulties we have experienced recently are not enough to kill us off,” Morrissey wrote in the statement, which also specifies that the LP doesn’t yet have a label, and his team is also looking for a global distributor.

Without Music the World Dies is a different project than Bonfire of Teenagers, which was originally meant to be Moz’s follow-up to 2020’s I Am Not a Dog on a Chain. That album was recently put on hold, and its uncertain fate is “exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records.” We recently got to hear a sample of that album, though, with the single “Rebels Without Applause” last month.

Album rollouts haven’t been the only tricky territory for Morrissey as of late: After he walked off stage during his recent Los Angeles show due to inclement weather, he was forced to cancel a handful of following tour dates due to band illness.