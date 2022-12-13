Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Morrissey Confirms Recording of (Another) New Album Without Music the World Dies

The release of his other upcoming album Bonfire of Teenagers is currently on hold

Advertisement
Morrissey shirtless
Morrissey, photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Follow
December 13, 2022 | 10:56am ET

    New Morrissey is officially coming soon: The ex-Smiths frontman recently confirmed that he’s booked studio time for his upcoming album, Without Music the World Dies.

    Per a statement on the musician’s website, Morrissey wrote the 12-song album with Alain Whyte, Jesse Tobias, Gustavo Manzur, who all also perform on the record along with Juan Galeano. It was produced by multi-Grammy winner Joe Chiccarelli, whose credits include The White Stripes, The Shins, Spoon, and many, many more. The plan is to record the album in January and February 2023.

    “The songs, of course, are magnificent, and even the relentless difficulties we have experienced recently are not enough to kill us off,” Morrissey wrote in the statement, which also specifies that the LP doesn’t yet have a label, and his team is also looking for a global distributor.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Without Music the World Dies is a different project than Bonfire of Teenagers, which was originally meant to be Moz’s follow-up to 2020’s I Am Not a Dog on a Chain. That album was recently put on hold, and its uncertain fate is “exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records.” We recently got to hear a sample of that album, though, with the single “Rebels Without Applause” last month.

    Album rollouts haven’t been the only tricky territory for Morrissey as of late: After he walked off stage during his recent Los Angeles show due to inclement weather, he was forced to cancel a handful of following tour dates due to band illness.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

The Smile live at Montreux Jazz Festival

The Smile Announce Live Album Recorded at Montreux Jazz Festival

December 12, 2022

iggy pop strung out johnny punk rock music news listen single stream

Iggy Pop Goes Synth Pop on New Single "Strung Out Johnny": Stream

December 12, 2022

little simz no thank you album 2022 inflo stream

Little Simz Reveals New Album NO THANK YOU: Stream

December 12, 2022

roger waters the lockdown sessions stream

Roger Waters Unveils The Lockdown Sessions: Stream

December 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Morrissey Confirms Recording of (Another) New Album Without Music the World Dies

Menu Shop Search Newsletter