Mike Patton Tries to Destroy a Drone During Mr. Bungle’s Knotfest Chile Set: Watch

Mike Patton recently returned to the stage for the first time since early 2020 after taking a mental health break. As we previously reported, the singer has looked and sounded like his usually fun self based on fan footage from Mr. Bungle’s current South American tour.

That was none more evident than when Patton attempted to take out a hovering drone during the band’s Knotfest Chile performance on Sunday night (December 11th).

While Mr. Bungle was covering Slayer’s “Hell Awaits,” a drone drifted a bit too close to Patton and company, coming near eye-level with the frontman. Up for a duel, Patton beckons the drone closer and blows a taunting kiss before swinging his microphone like a mace. The drone narrowly escapes the blow and makes a swift exit into the skies above, to which Patton blows a final goodbye kiss.

Here’s hoping footage from the drone’s perspective surfaces — the mic was mere inches from smashing the device. That said, Patton isn’t the only one fed up with drones. Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose recently asked fans to “play with your toys somewhere else” after the band’s shows were being bootlegged by people flying drones.

It’s good to see Patton in his element onstage. Months ago, the singer admitted to coping with alcoholism and being diagnosed with agoraphobia during the pandemic. Last year, both Mr. Bungle and Faith No More tour canceled all their tour dates with Patton citing “mental health reasons.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Bungle have shared their 2020 livestream The Night They Came Home in full via Ipecac Recordings’ YouTube channel. The streaming concert film was one of the best to come out of the lockdown era and saw Mr. Bungle running through their thrashy Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo.

Below you can watch fan footage of Mike Patton battling the drone during Mr. Bungle’s Knotfest Chile set and The Night They Came Home in full.