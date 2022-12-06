As long as there’s been rock music, there’s been music photography. Photographers have always been there to capture the spirit of artists, whether they’re freezing iconic moments during live performances or providing a snapshot of a specific era through portraiture.

For over 50 years, Neil Zlozower has been one of those creatives behind the camera, shooting everyone from Prince to Patti Smith to Pantera. Now, Consequence Shop and Zlozower have teamed up to make some of these exclusive, historic images available as high-quality prints for your personal collection and decoration.

Available in 8″x10″, 11″x14″, 16″x20″, and 30″x40″ sizes, each photo comes printed on matte paper with a white border for museum-style display or mounting. Perfect for framing (check Amazon for a variety of frame sizes!), these incredible images capture some of music’s biggest names at landmark moments in their careers. Featured artists include David Bowie, Radiohead, Bruce Springsteen, Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, Blink-182, Nine Inch Nails, The Rolling Stones, Jone Jett, and more.

Advertisement

Related Video

These music photography prints are great holiday gifts for the music fans in your life, or just something to add some rock ‘n roll splash to your own decor. Check out all the available photos now on Consequence Shop, or use the Buy Now buttons below to snag some right now. Stay tuned for expanded options in the near future.

Also, make sure to check out our new Winter Collection items with jolly AF holiday designs.

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?