Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Nandi Bushell Covers Bloc Party’s “Helicopter”: Watch

The 12-year-old prodigy is slated to release her debut EP in 2023

Advertisement
Nandi Bushell covers Bloc Party
Nandi Bushell (Twitter)
December 31, 2022 | 1:42pm ET
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Foo Fighters circa 2022

Foo Fighters Tease Return in New Year's Eve Message

December 31, 2022

Brian May of Queen

Sir Brian May: Queen Guitarist Knighted by King of England

December 30, 2022

hayley williams guitar dare sexist comments wet leg spotify podcast face to face listen

Hayley Williams Doesn't "Dare" Play Guitar Live Because of Sexist Comments

December 30, 2022

grammys 2023 performers and presenters awards recording academy

Here Are All of the Performers and Presenters at the 2023 Grammy Awards

December 30, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nandi Bushell Covers Bloc Party's "Helicopter": Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter