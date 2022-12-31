Nandi Bushell is putting a bow on 2022 with a thunderous new drum cover of Bloc Party’s “Helicopter.”

“Heading into 2023 with some #BIG #ENERGY!!!” Nandi wrote in a tweet captioning the video. Watch it below.

By the look of it, 2023 is shaping up to be another big year for the 12-year-old musical prodigy and former Rookie of the Year recipient. After unveiling her debut solo single “The Shadows” back in September, Bushell is planning to drop an EP in 2023.

In the meantime, you can revisit some of her other recent rock covers, including Foo Fighters’ “Everlong” and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” with Shane Hawkins; Rage Agains the Machine’s “Killing in the Name” with her brother Thomas; and Eminem’s “Rap God.”