Neil Diamond Comes Out of Retirement for Broadway Performance of “Sweet Caroline”: Watch

Broadway audiences attending the opening night A Beautiful Noise: the Neil Diamond Musical were in for a surprise when Neil Diamond himself came out during the curtain call to lead the audience in a singalong of perhaps his most enduring hit, “Sweet Caroline.”

Diamond retired from touring in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, but he still makes the occasional appearance, as he did over the summer to sing “Sweet Caroline” at Fenway Park. On December 4th, Diamond appeared in the balcony at the Broadhurst Theatre with a friendly hand on his elbow to make sure he kept his balance. His voice is as expressive as ever, and there are few thrills in live music that can match thousands of people singing those iconic “Bah-bah-bahs!” in unison. Check out the performance below.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical took in $1 million for its first week, marking one of the strongest debuts of the theatrical season. Tickets are available here.