Neil Young Releases Harvest 50th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue: Stream

The collection includes three studio outtakes, an unreleased 1971 performance, and more

Neil Young in Harvest Time (Neil Young Archives)
December 2, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    Neil Young has released the 50th anniversary deluxe reissue of his fourth solo album, Harvest, via Reprise Records. Stream it below via Apple Music.

    The 3xLP or 3xCD boxset features the Canadian-American singer-songwriter’s signature 1972 album along with three studio outtakes; a previously unreleased BBC performance from February 23rd, 1971; and a documentary called Harvest Time, which compiles two hours of behind-the-scenes material filmed in 1971 between Young’s “Harvest Barn” recording sessions in Northern California and later trips to Nashville and London. He previewed the collection by releasing the archival live rendition of “Heart of Gold” in October and the rare studio cut “Journey Through the Past” in November.

    Harvest stands as a high point in Young’s solo career, both creatively and commercially, becoming the best-selling album in the US in 1972 and yielding definitive tracks like “Heart of Gold,” “Old Man,” and “The Needle and the Damage Done.” In a deliberate shift toward country music, Young assembled a group of Nashville session musicians dubbed “The Stray Gators” to accompany him as well as vocalists like Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor.

    The Neil Young Harvest reissue follows the prolific singer’s most recent LP, World Record, which arrived in November. He recorded the new set with his longtime backing band Crazy Horse at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu. Neither release is available to stream via Spotify due to Young’s continued stance against the platform, but they will both be hosted on his own Neil Young Archives with the rest of his extensive catalog.

    Harvest (50th Anniversary Edition) Artwork:

    Harvest (50th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:
    Harvest
    01. Out on the Weekend
    02. Harvest
    03. A Man Needs a Maid
    04. Heart of Gold
    05. Are You Ready for the Country?
    06. Old Man
    07. There’s a World
    08. Alabama
    09. The Needle and the Damage Done
    10. Words (Between the Lines of Age)

    Neil Young Live in Concert at the BBC
    01. Out on the Weekend
    02. Old Man
    03. Journey Through the Past
    04. Heart of Gold
    05. Don’t Let It Bring You Down
    06. A Man Needs a Maid
    07. Love in Mind
    08. Dance Dance Dance

    Harvest Outtakes:
    01. Bad Fog of Loneliness
    02. Journey Through the Past
    03. Dance Dance Dance

Consequence
