Four People In Critical Condition Following Crowd Crush at London’s O2 Academy Brixton

Four people were left in critical condition on Thursday night following a crowd crush outside London’s O2 Academy Brixton, The Guardian and The New York Times report.

A total of eight people were hospitalized after the incident, which occurred during a performance by Nigerian Afrobeats artist Asake. Metropolitan police arrived the south London venue around 9:35 p.m. after reports that an overwhelming number of people were attempting to force entry into the venue; the injuries are “believed to have been caused by crushing” according to police.

“I couldn’t breathe and I completely passed out,” one woman told the BBC after she was taken to the hospital for suspected internal bleeding. “I thought I was dead. I took my last breath and I could not get any more oxygen. I was so scared.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The Guardian adds that the concert was canceled just 10 minutes in: “They said outside is fucked up already,” Asake told the crowd. “So we have to end the show. I don’t know why. It’s not me.” Another man representing the venue came onstage to explain: “We have stopped the show because they breached the door. You have got 3,000 people [who] have broken the door outside and because of security, police have asked us to close the show. We apologize to you. This is nothing to do with us.”

No arrests have taken place, though detectives have launched an urgent investigation. See a video of the incident below.

“My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort,” Asake later wrote on Instagram. “I pray you get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals. I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of the Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end.”