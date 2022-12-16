Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Four People In Critical Condition Following Crowd Crush at London’s O2 Academy Brixton

Eight people total were hospitalized in the incident

Advertisement
o2 academy london crowd crush hospitalized critical condition asake music news
O2 Academy Brixton, photo by Drew Fawkes
Follow
December 16, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    Four people were left in critical condition on Thursday night following a crowd crush outside London’s O2 Academy Brixton, The Guardian and The New York Times report.

    A total of eight people were hospitalized after the incident, which occurred during a performance by Nigerian Afrobeats artist Asake. Metropolitan police arrived the south London venue around 9:35 p.m. after reports that an overwhelming number of people were attempting to force entry into the venue; the injuries are “believed to have been caused by crushing” according to police.

    “I couldn’t breathe and I completely passed out,” one woman told the BBC after she was taken to the hospital for suspected internal bleeding. “I thought I was dead. I took my last breath and I could not get any more oxygen. I was so scared.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Guardian adds that the concert was canceled just 10 minutes in: “They said outside is fucked up already,” Asake told the crowd. “So we have to end the show. I don’t know why. It’s not me.” Another man representing the venue came onstage to explain: “We have stopped the show because they breached the door. You have got 3,000 people [who] have broken the door outside and because of security, police have asked us to close the show. We apologize to you. This is nothing to do with us.”

    No arrests have taken place, though detectives have launched an urgent investigation. See a video of the incident below.

    “My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort,” Asake later wrote on Instagram. “I pray you get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals. I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of the Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end.”

    Advertisement

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

candlemass scandinavian gods stream

Candlemass Announce 2023 West Coast Tour

December 16, 2022

kendrick lamar count me out music video watch stream dave free

Kendrick Lamar Goes to Therapy with Helen Mirren in "Count Me Out" Music Video: Watch

December 16, 2022

despecha remix

Song of the Week: Rosalía Recruits Cardi B for Revved-Up "DESPECHÁ" Remix

December 16, 2022

If These Walls Could Sing Documentary

If These Walls Could Sing: 5 Things We Learned From the Abbey Road Doc

December 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Four People In Critical Condition Following Crowd Crush at London's O2 Academy Brixton

Menu Shop Search Newsletter