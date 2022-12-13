Menu
Punk Supergroup OFF! Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

The Keith Morris-led band will hit the road in late April

off 2023 tour
OFF!, photo by Jeff Forney
December 13, 2022 | 12:29pm ET

    Punk supergroup OFF! have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour in support of their latest album, Free LSD.

    The new dates kick off April 28th in Phoenix, Arizona, and run through a May 28th appearance at the Adjacent Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Meanwhile, the band is currently wrapping up its 2022 itinerary and plays tonight (December 13th) in Vancouver with remaining shows in Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles throughout the week.

    Tickets for the upcoming OFF! dates are available via Ticketmaster and the band’s official website. A Live Nation pre-sale (code: CHEER) starts Wednesday (December 14th) at 10 a.m. ET for select dates.

    OFF! dropped their fourth studio album Free LSD in September, garnering acclaim for the LP’s blend of old-school punk, jazz, and hardcore. The record was composed in parallel to the writing of a feature film of the same name, which will make its debut as the closing selection of the 29th Slamdance Film Festival (January 20th-26th) in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.

    Formed in 2009, the supergroup has been relatively quiet over the past decade, with Free LSD being the first OFF! full-length since 2014. The band’s current lineup features frontman Keith Morris (Circle Jerks, ex-Black Flag), guitarist Dimitri Coats (ex-Burning Brides), drummer Justin Brown (Thundercat, Flying Lotus), and bassist Autry Fulbright II (…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead).

    Below you can see OFF!’s full list of 2023 North American tour dates. Get tickets here.

    OFF!’s 2022-2023 North American Tour Dates:
    12/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
    12/14 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    12/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
    12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
    04/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
    04/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    05/02 – Austin, TX @ Parish
    05/03 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
    05/05 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
    05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    05/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
    05/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar
    05/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
    05/13 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    05/14 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records
    05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
    05/17 – Montreal, QC @ Cafe Campus
    05/18 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    05/22 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
    05/23 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
    05/24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    05/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
    05/27 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
    05/28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival

