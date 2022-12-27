Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Where to Stream 2023 Oscar Contenders

A guide to catching up on Oscar frontrunners

Advertisement
how to stream 2023 oscar nominees hbo max netflix paramount+ disney+ peacock
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24), Glass Onion (Netflix), and Nope (Universal)
Follow
December 27, 2022 | 5:14pm ET

    The 2023 Oscars are coming right around the corner, with the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted ceremony going down on March 12th. Though nominations won’t officially be announced until January 24th, we’re beginning to get an idea of which movies are strong contenders.

    While the Oscars race starts to crystallize, here’s a guide to catch up on the films you may have missed — or need to re-watch — ahead of the ceremony.

    How to Stream 2023 Oscar Contenders Online

    2022 marked the full-fledged return of movies to theaters for the first time in a few years, but thankfully films still arrive on streaming services for online viewing sooner rather than later.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    A combination of streaming services like HBO Max, Disney+, and Netflix with on-demand platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Vudu should cast a wide net for catching up on Oscar contenders.

    Read on to find out how to stream likely nominees for the 95th Academy Awards.

    All Quiet on the Western Front — Netflix

    Avatar: The Way of WaterAvatar: The Way of Water is still in theaters and currently not available for streaming, but will eventually be available on Disney+.

    Babylon — Babylon is currently not available for streaming or on-demand.

    The Banshees of Inisherin — HBO Max

    Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever is still in theaters and currently not available for streaming, but will eventually be available on Disney+.

    Advertisement

    Elvis — HBO Max

    Everything Everywhere All At Once — Paramount+

    The Fabelmans — The Fabelmans is currently not available for streaming. It can be rented or purchased on-demand from services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

    Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — Netflix

    Nope — Peacock

    RRR — Netflix

    TÁRTÁR is currently not available for streaming. It can be purchased on-demand from services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

    Top Gun: Maverick — Paramount+

    The Woman King — The Woman King is currently not available for streaming. It can be rented or purchased on-demand from services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

    Advertisement

    Women Talking — Women Talking is currently not available for streaming or on-demand.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

frank zappa in 10 songs

Frank Zappa in 10 Songs

December 21, 2022

Apple Music Sing how to guide

How to Use Apple Music Sing

December 13, 2022

disney+ ad-supported basic plan pricing bundles

Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Plan: What You Need to Know

December 8, 2022

beast wars transformers

What is Beast Wars, the Show That Inspired Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

December 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Where to Stream 2023 Oscar Contenders

Menu Shop Search Newsletter