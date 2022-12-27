Where to Stream 2023 Oscar Contenders

The 2023 Oscars are coming right around the corner, with the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted ceremony going down on March 12th. Though nominations won’t officially be announced until January 24th, we’re beginning to get an idea of which movies are strong contenders.

While the Oscars race starts to crystallize, here’s a guide to catch up on the films you may have missed — or need to re-watch — ahead of the ceremony.

How to Stream 2023 Oscar Contenders Online

2022 marked the full-fledged return of movies to theaters for the first time in a few years, but thankfully films still arrive on streaming services for online viewing sooner rather than later.

A combination of streaming services like HBO Max, Disney+, and Netflix with on-demand platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Vudu should cast a wide net for catching up on Oscar contenders.

Read on to find out how to stream likely nominees for the 95th Academy Awards.

All Quiet on the Western Front — Netflix

Avatar: The Way of Water — Avatar: The Way of Water is still in theaters and currently not available for streaming, but will eventually be available on Disney+.

Babylon — Babylon is currently not available for streaming or on-demand.

The Banshees of Inisherin — HBO Max

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still in theaters and currently not available for streaming, but will eventually be available on Disney+.

Elvis — HBO Max

Everything Everywhere All At Once — Paramount+

The Fabelmans — The Fabelmans is currently not available for streaming. It can be rented or purchased on-demand from services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — Netflix

Nope — Peacock

RRR — Netflix

TÁR — TÁR is currently not available for streaming. It can be purchased on-demand from services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Top Gun: Maverick — Paramount+

The Woman King — The Woman King is currently not available for streaming. It can be rented or purchased on-demand from services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Women Talking — Women Talking is currently not available for streaming or on-demand.