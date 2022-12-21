Oscars 2023: LCD Soundsystem, Mitski and David Byrne, Taylor Swift on Shortlist for Best Original Song

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed shortlists for 2023 Oscar nominees in several categories, including Best Original Song, Best Original Score, and Best Documentary Feature.

In the original song category, a longlist of 82 initial nominees has been whittled down to 15. They include songs by LCD Soundsystem (“New Body Rhumba” from White Noise); Mitski, David Byrne, and Son Lux (“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once); Taylor Swift (“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing); Rihanna (“Life Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever); Lady Gaga (“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick); and The Weeknd (“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water).

The shortlist for Best Original Score includes compositions from Composer of the Year Hildur Guðnadóttir (Women Talking), John Williams (The Fabelmans), Ludwig Görangsson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever); Justin Hurwitz (Babylon); Nicholas Britell (She Said); and Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Brett Morgen’s David Bowie film Moonage Dream and Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song on the shortlist for Best Documentary Feature Film. Unfortuately, Taylor Swift will have to settle for a chance at an Oscar in the Original Song category, as her short film All Too Well was left off the shortlist for Best Live Action Short Film.

The finalists in these categories and the rest of the 2023 Oscar nominees will be announced on January 24th, 2023. Winners will then be awarded during the televised ceremony scheduled to take place on March 12th.

Oscars 2023 Best Original Song Shortlist:

Giveon – “Time” (Amsterdam)

The Weeknd – “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Son Lux, Mitski, and David Byrne – “This Is A Life” (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Gregory Mann – “Ciao Papa” (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Rita Wilson – “Til You’re Home” (A Man Called Otto)

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava – “Naatu Naatu” (RRR)

Selena Gomez – “My Mind & Me” (Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me)

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell – “Good Afternoon” (Spirited)

Sofia Carlson and Diane Warren – “Applause” (Tell It Like a Woman)

Jazmine Sullivan – “Stand Up” (Till)

Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)

Norah Jones and J. Ralph – “Dust & Ash” (The Voice of Dust and Ash)

Taylor Swift -“Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)

LCD Soundsystem – “New Body Rhumba” from (White Noise)

Oscars 2023 Best Original Score Shortlist:

Volker Bertelmann – All Quiet on the Western Front

Simon Franglen – Avatar: The Way of Water

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ludwig Görangsson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Chanda Dancy – Devotion

John Powell – Don’t Worry Darling

Son Lux – Everything Everywhere All At Once

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Nathan Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Michael Abels – Nope

Nicholas Britell – She Said

Terence Blanchard – The Woman King

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking