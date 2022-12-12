Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Pantera Announce First 2023 US Show at Rock Fest

The set at the Wisconsin festival will take place in July

Advertisement
pantera 2023
Pantera’s Philip Anselmo, photo by Johnny Perilla
December 12, 2022 | 5:03pm ET

    Pantera have announced what currently stands as their first US show since re-forming. The veteran metal band will headline Rock Fest, taking place July 13th-15th in Cadott, Wisconsin.

    The gig falls between Pantera’s previously announced European tour and their stint supporting Metallica’s North American outing. If no earlier US dates are announced, it will be the band’s first stateside show since July 2001.

    “Securing this act was a really big deal for us,” Rock Fest promoter Wade Asher stated. “We really wanted this for our fans. I mean, their first US tour in over two decades. Christmas is in July!” The rest of the Rock Fest lineup will be announced shortly.

    Advertisement

    Earlier this month, Pantera — featuring classic members Philips Anselmo and Rex Brown alongside Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante — played their first show with the revamped lineup at Hell & Heaven Fest outside Mexico City. They’ve since played a few more Latin American gigs, but were forced to perform without Brown at Sunday night’s show at Knotfest Chile in Santiago due to health issues.

    Pantera perform at Heaven and Hell Festival in 2022
     Editor's Pick
    Pantera Play First Concert in 21 Years: Video and Setlist

    Wylde and Benante are filling the legendary shoes of late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively. “Basically, the Pantera thing has always been about the celebration — celebrating the brothers Vinnie and Darrell, celebrating the music, and, of course, celebrating the fans,” Benante told Modern Drummer in the video below. “That’s exactly what we talked about, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

    For tickets to Rock Fest, visit the event’s official website. See Pantera’s current list of tour dates below.

    Advertisement

    Pantera Tour Dates:

    2023:
    12/12 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena
    12/15 – São Paulo, BR – Vibra São Paulo
    12/18 – São Paulo, BR – Knotfest Brazil

    2023:
    05/26 – Sofia, BG @ Armeets Arena
    05/27 – Bucharest, RO @ Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival
    05/30 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra
    05/31 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
    06/02-04 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring
    06/02-04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock Im Park
    06/05 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
    06/10 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
    06/12 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)
    06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
    06/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
    06/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel Optics
    06/22-24 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock (Tix)
    06/29 – Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Festival
    07/02 – Bologna, Italy @ Return of the Gods Festival
    08/04 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/11 – Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique ^ (Tix)
    08/18 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^ (Tix)
    09/01 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^ (Tix)
    11/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center ^ (Tix)
    11/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field ^ (Tix)

    Advertisement

    2024:
    08/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^ (Tix)
    08/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/30 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^ (Tix)

    ^ = supporting Metallica

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

lynyrd skynyrd zz top 2023 tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

December 12, 2022

mike patton returns to stage

Mike Patton Plays First Shows with Mr. Bungle Since Taking Mental Health Break: Watch

December 12, 2022

Pantera Knotfest Chile without Rex Brown

Pantera Perform Without Rex Brown Due to Health Issues

December 12, 2022

Within Temptation new single

Within Temptation Unveil New Single "The Fire Within": Stream

December 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pantera Announce First 2023 US Show at Rock Fest

Menu Shop Search Newsletter