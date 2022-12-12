Pantera Announce First 2023 US Show at Rock Fest

Pantera have announced what currently stands as their first US show since re-forming. The veteran metal band will headline Rock Fest, taking place July 13th-15th in Cadott, Wisconsin.
The gig falls between Pantera’s previously announced European tour and their stint supporting Metallica’s North American outing. If no earlier US dates are announced, it will be the band’s first stateside show since July 2001.
“Securing this act was a really big deal for us,” Rock Fest promoter Wade Asher stated. “We really wanted this for our fans. I mean, their first US tour in over two decades. Christmas is in July!” The rest of the Rock Fest lineup will be announced shortly.
Earlier this month, Pantera — featuring classic members Philips Anselmo and Rex Brown alongside Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante — played their first show with the revamped lineup at Hell & Heaven Fest outside Mexico City. They’ve since played a few more Latin American gigs, but were forced to perform without Brown at Sunday night’s show at Knotfest Chile in Santiago due to health issues.
Wylde and Benante are filling the legendary shoes of late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively. “Basically, the Pantera thing has always been about the celebration — celebrating the brothers Vinnie and Darrell, celebrating the music, and, of course, celebrating the fans,” Benante told Modern Drummer in the video below. “That’s exactly what we talked about, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”
For tickets to Rock Fest, visit the event’s official website. See Pantera’s current list of tour dates below.
Pantera Tour Dates:
2023:
12/12 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena
12/15 – São Paulo, BR – Vibra São Paulo
12/18 – São Paulo, BR – Knotfest Brazil
2023:
05/26 – Sofia, BG @ Armeets Arena
05/27 – Bucharest, RO @ Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival
05/30 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra
05/31 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
06/02-04 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring
06/02-04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock Im Park
06/05 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
06/10 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
06/12 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)
06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
06/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
06/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel Optics
06/22-24 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock (Tix)
06/29 – Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Festival
07/02 – Bologna, Italy @ Return of the Gods Festival
08/04 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^ (Tix)
08/11 – Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique ^ (Tix)
08/18 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^ (Tix)
08/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^ (Tix)
09/01 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^ (Tix)
11/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center ^ (Tix)
11/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field ^ (Tix)
2024:
08/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium ^ (Tix)
08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^ (Tix)
08/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium ^ (Tix)
08/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium ^ (Tix)
08/30 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^ (Tix)
^ = supporting Metallica