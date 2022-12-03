Menu
Pantera Play First Concert in 21 Years: Video and Setlist

The revamped metal band performed a 15-song set at the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico

Pantera first show in 21 years
Pantera, via YouTube
December 3, 2022 | 4:59am ET

    Pantera — at the least the new incarnation of the legendary band — played their first show in 21 years on Friday night (December 2nd). The long-dormant act performed a 15-song set at the Hell & Heaven festival outside Mexico City.

    Classic members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) are joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) in the band’s revamped lineup. The latter two have the daunting task of filling in for late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively.

    Pantera kicked off the set with “A New Level” and then launched into “Mouth for War,” both from 1992’s Vulgar Display of Power. After that, it was four straight songs from 1994’s Far Beyond Driven (“Strength Beyond Strength,” “Becoming,” “I’m Broken” and “Use My Third Arm”). In fact, the set was mostly culled from those two albums.

    Other highlights included “Fucking Hostile” and their cover of Black Sabbath’s “Planet Caravan,” as well as “5 Minutes Alone,” “Cowboys From Hell” (which they had soundchecked the night before) and the set-closer “Walk.”

    While the shows are being fully billed as Pantera, Vinnie Paul’s estate, along with Wylde and Benante, have been cautious to call the tour a “celebration,” and not a “reunion.” Certain fans have expressed discontent with the group being called Pantera, given the iconic legacies of Vinnie and Dimebag, but judging by the video footage of the first show, the band was met with overwhelming enthusiasm at the first gig.

    The Hell & Heaven festival appearance kicked off a Latin American tour, which extends through a December 18th show at Knotfest Brazil in São Paulo.

    Charlie Benante on How the Pantera Tour Came Together: Interview + Meet & Greet Contest

    Pantera are also slated to play shows in Europe next year, in addition to providing support on Metallica’s 2023-2024 North American tour.

    Enter the aforementioned contest and see fan-filmed video of the Hell & Heaven set, followed by the setlist and upcoming tour dates (with ticket links), below.

    Pantera Hell & Heaven Festival Setlist:
    01. A New Level
    02. Mouth For War
    03. Strength Beyond Strength
    04. Becoming
    05. I’m Broken
    06. Use My Third Arm
    07. Drag The Waters
    08. This Love
    09. Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit
    10. Fucking Hostile
    11. Planet Caravan (Black Sabbath cover)
    12. 5 Minutes Alone
    13. Cowboys From Hell
    14. Domination / Hollow
    15. Walk

    Pantera’s 2022, 2023 and 2024 Tour Dates (bold = eligible for contest):

    2022:
    12/06 – Monterrey, MX – Monterrey Metal Fest
    12/09 – Bogotá, CO – Knotfest Colombia
    12/11 – Santiago, CL- Knotfest Chile
    12/12 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena
    12/15 – São Paulo, BR – Vibra São Paulo
    12/18 – São Paulo, BR – Knotfest Brazil

    2023:
    05/26 – Sofia, BG @ Armeets Arena
    05/27 – Bucharest, RO @ Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival
    05/30 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra
    05/31 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
    06/02-04 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring
    06/02-04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock Im Park
    06/05 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
    06/10 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
    06/12 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)
    06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
    06/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
    06/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel Optics
    06/22-24 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock (Tix)
    08/04 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/11 – Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique ^ (Tix)
    08/18 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^ (Tix)
    09/01 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^ (Tix)
    11/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center ^ (Tix)
    11/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field ^ (Tix)

    2024:
    08/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^ (Tix)
    08/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/30 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^ (Tix)

    ^ = supporting Metallica

