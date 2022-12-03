Pantera Play First Concert in 21 Years: Video and Setlist

Pantera — at the least the new incarnation of the legendary band — played their first show in 21 years on Friday night (December 2nd). The long-dormant act performed a 15-song set at the Hell & Heaven festival outside Mexico City.

Classic members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) are joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) in the band’s revamped lineup. The latter two have the daunting task of filling in for late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively.

Pantera kicked off the set with “A New Level” and then launched into “Mouth for War,” both from 1992’s Vulgar Display of Power. After that, it was four straight songs from 1994’s Far Beyond Driven (“Strength Beyond Strength,” “Becoming,” “I’m Broken” and “Use My Third Arm”). In fact, the set was mostly culled from those two albums.

Other highlights included “Fucking Hostile” and their cover of Black Sabbath’s “Planet Caravan,” as well as “5 Minutes Alone,” “Cowboys From Hell” (which they had soundchecked the night before) and the set-closer “Walk.”

While the shows are being fully billed as Pantera, Vinnie Paul’s estate, along with Wylde and Benante, have been cautious to call the tour a “celebration,” and not a “reunion.” Certain fans have expressed discontent with the group being called Pantera, given the iconic legacies of Vinnie and Dimebag, but judging by the video footage of the first show, the band was met with overwhelming enthusiasm at the first gig.

The Hell & Heaven festival appearance kicked off a Latin American tour, which extends through a December 18th show at Knotfest Brazil in São Paulo.

Pantera are also slated to play shows in Europe next year, in addition to providing support on Metallica’s 2023-2024 North American tour.

See fan-filmed video of the Hell & Heaven set, followed by the setlist and upcoming tour dates (with ticket links), below.

¡El momento esperado! Al @foropegasomx llega @Pantera quienes inician en nuestro país su show mundial y el @HHOpenAir es el lugar para iniciar con 'A New Level'.@ZakkWyldeBLS pic.twitter.com/EyyWKGYPWE — LaCarteleraMx (@LaCarteleraMX) December 3, 2022

Pantera Hell & Heaven Festival Setlist:

01. A New Level

02. Mouth For War

03. Strength Beyond Strength

04. Becoming

05. I’m Broken

06. Use My Third Arm

07. Drag The Waters

08. This Love

09. Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit

10. Fucking Hostile

11. Planet Caravan (Black Sabbath cover)

12. 5 Minutes Alone

13. Cowboys From Hell

14. Domination / Hollow

15. Walk

Pantera’s 2022, 2023 and 2024 Tour Dates (bold = eligible for contest):

2022:

12/06 – Monterrey, MX – Monterrey Metal Fest

12/09 – Bogotá, CO – Knotfest Colombia

12/11 – Santiago, CL- Knotfest Chile

12/12 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena

12/15 – São Paulo, BR – Vibra São Paulo

12/18 – São Paulo, BR – Knotfest Brazil

2023:

05/26 – Sofia, BG @ Armeets Arena

05/27 – Bucharest, RO @ Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival

05/30 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra

05/31 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

06/02-04 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring

06/02-04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock Im Park

06/05 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

06/10 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/12 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)

06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

06/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell

06/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel Optics

06/22-24 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock (Tix)

08/04 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^ (Tix)

08/11 – Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique ^ (Tix)

08/18 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^ (Tix)

08/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^ (Tix)

09/01 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^ (Tix)

11/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center ^ (Tix)

11/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field ^ (Tix)

2024:

08/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium ^ (Tix)

08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^ (Tix)

08/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium ^ (Tix)

08/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium ^ (Tix)

08/30 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^ (Tix)

^ = supporting Metallica