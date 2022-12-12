Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Pantera Perform Without Rex Brown Due to Health Issues

Fest organizers cited "health problems" for Brown's absence, while a local report stated the bassist contracted COVID-19

Advertisement
Pantera Knotfest Chile without Rex Brown
Pantera at Knotfest Chile, via YouTube
December 12, 2022 | 10:27am ET

    Pantera performed without founding bassist Rex Brown during their set at Knotfest Chile on Sunday night (December 11th) in Santiago.

    An official statement from fest organizers cited “health problems” as the reason for Brown’s absence. However, local radio station Futuro reported that Brown contracted COVID-19 and flew back to the US to quarantine following Pantera’s Knotfest Colombia performance in Bogotá last Friday (December 9th). While this is not confirmed by the band, it would mean he’ll likely miss the remaining South American shows.

    Thankfully, Pantera were able to tap Cattle Decapitation bassist Derek Engemann to sit in for Brown at Knotfest Chile. Engemann was an ideal choice, as he also plays with frontman Philip Anselmo in the latter’s solo band Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals, who have performed Pantera material over the past few years.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Drummer Charlie Benante shared a video from the Chile set on Instagram with the following message: “#chile was on fire!!!! We missed Rex tonight, get better buddy! Damn it was a hot one.”

    The re-formed Pantera lineup featuring Benante on drums and guitarist Zakk Wylde has played four shows now, having made its debut on December 2nd at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest before a December 6th appearance at Monterrey Metal Fest in Mexico and the aforementioned South American Knotfest gigs.

    Pantera will next play a headlining concert in Santiago tonight (December 12th), followed by a pair of shows in São Paulo, Brazil, on Thursday (December 15th with Judas Priest) and on Sunday (December 18th as part of Knotfest Brazil).

    Advertisement

    Pantera perform at Heaven and Hell Festival in 2022
     Editor's Pick
    Pantera Play First Concert in 21 Years: Video and Setlist

    Below you can view a list of Pantera’s upcoming concert dates, including their 2023-2024 North American gigs supporting Metallica. You can also stream fan footage of the band’s Knotfest Chile show without Rex Brown.

    Pantera’s 2022, 2023 and 2024 Tour Dates:

    2022:
    12/12 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena
    12/15 – São Paulo, BR – Vibra São Paulo
    12/18 – São Paulo, BR – Knotfest Brazil

    2023:
    05/26 – Sofia, BG @ Armeets Arena
    05/27 – Bucharest, RO @ Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival
    05/30 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra
    05/31 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
    06/02-04 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring
    06/02-04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock Im Park
    06/05 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
    06/10 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
    06/12 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)
    06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
    06/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
    06/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel Optics
    06/22-24 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock (Tix)
    08/04 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/11 – Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique ^ (Tix)
    08/18 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^ (Tix)
    09/01 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^ (Tix)
    11/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center ^ (Tix)
    11/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field ^ (Tix)

    Advertisement

    2024:
    08/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^ (Tix)
    08/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/30 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^ (Tix)

    ^ = supporting Metallica

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Within Temptation new single

Within Temptation Unveil New Single "The Fire Within": Stream

December 9, 2022

Led Zeppelin Celebration Day

Led Zeppelin to Stream "Celebration Day" Concert for Free on YouTube to Mark 15th Anniversary

December 9, 2022

Slipknot

Ranking: Every Slipknot Album from Worst to Best

December 8, 2022

steven tyler health issues vegas cancellations

Steven Tyler's Health Issues Force Aerosmith to Cancel All December Vegas Shows

December 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pantera Perform Without Rex Brown Due to Health Issues

Menu Shop Search Newsletter