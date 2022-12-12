Pantera Perform Without Rex Brown Due to Health Issues

Pantera performed without founding bassist Rex Brown during their set at Knotfest Chile on Sunday night (December 11th) in Santiago.
An official statement from fest organizers cited “health problems” as the reason for Brown’s absence. However, local radio station Futuro reported that Brown contracted COVID-19 and flew back to the US to quarantine following Pantera’s Knotfest Colombia performance in Bogotá last Friday (December 9th). While this is not confirmed by the band, it would mean he’ll likely miss the remaining South American shows.
Thankfully, Pantera were able to tap Cattle Decapitation bassist Derek Engemann to sit in for Brown at Knotfest Chile. Engemann was an ideal choice, as he also plays with frontman Philip Anselmo in the latter’s solo band Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals, who have performed Pantera material over the past few years.
Drummer Charlie Benante shared a video from the Chile set on Instagram with the following message: “#chile was on fire!!!! We missed Rex tonight, get better buddy! Damn it was a hot one.”
The re-formed Pantera lineup featuring Benante on drums and guitarist Zakk Wylde has played four shows now, having made its debut on December 2nd at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest before a December 6th appearance at Monterrey Metal Fest in Mexico and the aforementioned South American Knotfest gigs.
Pantera will next play a headlining concert in Santiago tonight (December 12th), followed by a pair of shows in São Paulo, Brazil, on Thursday (December 15th with Judas Priest) and on Sunday (December 18th as part of Knotfest Brazil).
Below you can view a list of Pantera’s upcoming concert dates, including their 2023-2024 North American gigs supporting Metallica. You can also stream fan footage of the band’s Knotfest Chile show without Rex Brown.
Pantera’s 2022, 2023 and 2024 Tour Dates:
2022:
12/12 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena
12/15 – São Paulo, BR – Vibra São Paulo
12/18 – São Paulo, BR – Knotfest Brazil
2023:
05/26 – Sofia, BG @ Armeets Arena
05/27 – Bucharest, RO @ Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival
05/30 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra
05/31 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
06/02-04 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring
06/02-04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock Im Park
06/05 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
06/10 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
06/12 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)
06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
06/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
06/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel Optics
06/22-24 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock (Tix)
08/04 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^ (Tix)
08/11 – Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique ^ (Tix)
08/18 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^ (Tix)
08/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^ (Tix)
09/01 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^ (Tix)
11/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center ^ (Tix)
11/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field ^ (Tix)
2024:
08/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium ^ (Tix)
08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^ (Tix)
08/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium ^ (Tix)
08/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium ^ (Tix)
08/30 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^ (Tix)
^ = supporting Metallica