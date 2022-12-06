Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse Announce 2023 Leg of Co-Headlining “Rockzilla” Tour

The North American outing will also feature Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate

Advertisement
Papa Roach Falling in Reverse tour 2023
Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, photos by Amy Harris
December 6, 2022 | 12:29pm ET

    Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse spent much of 2022 on the road together for their co-headlining “Rockzilla” tour, and that trend will continue in 2023. The two bands have just announced a second leg of the tour, featuring support from Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate. The North American outing will set off February 1st in Rochester, New York, and wrap up March 5th in Seattle.

    VIP pre-sales started today (December 6th), with band pre-sales beginning Wednesday (December 7th) at 10 a.m. local venue time. A Live Nation pre-sale starts Thursday (using the code CHEER) at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets go on sale to the general public starting this Friday (December 9th) at 10 a.m. local time.

    “The first round of the Rockzilla Tour was such a great time, that we had to keep the party going,” Papa Roach singer Jacoby Shaddix said in a statement. “We can’t wait to be back on the road with these talented bands and share an evening of non-stop rock with even more friends around the US and Canada.”

    Advertisement

    In addition to the run with Falling in Reverse, Papa Roach will be touring the world in 2023. That includes UK dates with Don Broco and Dance Gavin Dance, as well as summer festival appearances in Europe, with more to be announced.

    Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix video interview
     Editor's Pick
    Jacoby Shaddix on How Being a “Super-Sensitive-Ass Dude” Informs Papa Roach’s Music

    Shaddix recently sat down with Heavy Consequence backstage at the Louder than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky. During the chat, he discussed how wearing his heart on his sleeve influences his lyrics. “It’s absolutely cathartic,” said Shaddix of his songwriting. “To understand my feelings and to put them in their place [and] not always let my feelings rule where I’m at and what I’m doing.”

    View Papa Roach’s full roster of 2023 tour dates below, followed by our aforementioned video interview with Jacoby Shaddix.

    Advertisement

    Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse 2023 Tour Dates with Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate:
    02/01 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
    02/02 – Hamiton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
    02/04 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    02/05 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    02/07 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Arena
    02/08 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
    02/10 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena
    02/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Special Events Center
    02/13 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
    02/14 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
    02/16 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena
    02/18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    02/19 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    02/21 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center
    02/22 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
    02/24 – Missoula, MT@ Adams Center
    02/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre
    02/28 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four
    03/02 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre
    03/03 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    03/05 – Seattle, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

    Papa Roach - Rockzilla Tour Leg 2

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Yeat tickets 2023 tour how to buy seats dates shows live presale code

How to Get Tickets to Yeat's 2023 Tour

December 6, 2022

goose 2023 tour dates us north america live music jam band rock news tickets pre-sale

Goose Announce 2023 US Tour

December 6, 2022

Built to Spill 2023 US tour dates

Built to Spill Announce 2023 Tour

December 6, 2022

sunset rubdown reunion tour spencer krug 2023 tickets

Spencer Krug Announces Sunset Rubdown 2023 Reunion Tour

December 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse Announce 2023 Leg of Co-Headlining "Rockzilla" Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter