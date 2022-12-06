Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse spent much of 2022 on the road together for their co-headlining “Rockzilla” tour, and that trend will continue in 2023. The two bands have just announced a second leg of the tour, featuring support from Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate. The North American outing will set off February 1st in Rochester, New York, and wrap up March 5th in Seattle.

VIP pre-sales started today (December 6th), with band pre-sales beginning Wednesday (December 7th) at 10 a.m. local venue time. A Live Nation pre-sale starts Thursday (using the code CHEER) at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets go on sale to the general public starting this Friday (December 9th) at 10 a.m. local time.

“The first round of the Rockzilla Tour was such a great time, that we had to keep the party going,” Papa Roach singer Jacoby Shaddix said in a statement. “We can’t wait to be back on the road with these talented bands and share an evening of non-stop rock with even more friends around the US and Canada.”

In addition to the run with Falling in Reverse, Papa Roach will be touring the world in 2023. That includes UK dates with Don Broco and Dance Gavin Dance, as well as summer festival appearances in Europe, with more to be announced.

Shaddix recently sat down with Heavy Consequence backstage at the Louder than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky. During the chat, he discussed how wearing his heart on his sleeve influences his lyrics. “It’s absolutely cathartic,” said Shaddix of his songwriting. “To understand my feelings and to put them in their place [and] not always let my feelings rule where I’m at and what I’m doing.”

View Papa Roach’s full roster of 2023 tour dates below, followed by our aforementioned video interview with Jacoby Shaddix.

Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse 2023 Tour Dates with Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate:

02/01 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

02/02 – Hamiton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

02/04 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

02/05 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

02/07 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Arena

02/08 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

02/10 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena

02/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Special Events Center

02/13 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

02/14 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

02/16 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena

02/18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

02/19 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

02/21 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center

02/22 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

02/24 – Missoula, MT@ Adams Center

02/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

02/28 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four

03/02 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

03/03 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

03/05 – Seattle, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena