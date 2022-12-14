Menu
Champagne Pops (In Your Eyes) in Party Down Teaser Trailer: Watch

Coming to Starz February 24th

party down teaser trailer watch adam scott jane lynch megan mullaly
Party Down (Starz)
December 14, 2022 | 11:45am ET

    Many presents come in bows, but Starz gift-wrapped this one in bowties: The recently revived Party Down has shared a new teaser trailer for Season 3.

    The show ran for two seasons and 20 episodes in 2009 and 2010 while following the hijinks of Los Angeles’ Party Down catering company. After more than a decade away, Season 3 debuts February 24th, and returns original cast members Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ryan Hansen, Ken Marino, Megan Mullally, and Martin Starr.

    Unfortunately Lizzy Caplan won’t be joining them, as she ran into scheduling problems. But the old guard will be joined by plenty of new faces, including Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao, while James Marsden will recur as a guest star.

    The new teaser is set to Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration,” though in typical Party Down style, other people seem to be having all the fun. Bowties won’t tie, champagne goes everywhere but in the glass, and good luck getting that confetti out of your hair. The trailer ends with Scott saying, “Are we having fun yet?” with all the canned joy of a Disney animatronic. Check it out below.

