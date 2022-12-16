Menu
Peach Music Festival 2023: Goose, Ween, My Morning Jacket, Tedeschi Trucks Band Headline

As well as Les Claypool's Flying Frog Brigade, Umphrey's McGee, and more

peach music festival 2023 goose ween my morning jacket tedeschi trucks band
Goose, Ween, and My Morning Jacket, photos courtesy of Live Nation
December 16, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    The Peach Music Festival has unveiled its 2023 lineup headlined by Tedeschi Trucks BandGoose, My Morning Jacket, and Ween.

    The 11th annual festival takes place across four days from June 29th through July 2nd in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Also receiving prominent billing are Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade, Mike Gordon, Umphrey’s McGee, Lettuce, Twiddle, and Ripe.

    The lineup is rounded out by Duane Betts, Andy Frasco & The U.N., TAUK featuring Kanika Moore, Magic City Hippies, Dogs inaA Pile, Lawrence, Thumpasaurus, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Karina Rykman, Ghost Light, Tapers Choice, Son Little, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Mihali, Raq, TAZ Plays Hendrix, Circles Around the Sun, Melt, Mo Lowda & The Humble, Oh He Dead, Cris Jacobs Band, Friends of the Brothers, Couch, Psycodelics, Yam Yam, Hans Williams, Ally Venable, Parrotfish, Will Evans, Wax Owls, Brown Eyed Woman, Veronica Lewis, Baked Shrimp, Quinn Sullivan, Kanika Moore Presents The Broadband, The Sweet Lillies, JB Strauss, Kendall Street Company, One Time Weekend, Proper Tea, RoastJohn, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

    Tickets to The Peach Music Festival — including general admission and VIP passes — are on sale now through the festival’s website.

    peach music festival 2023 lineup poster

