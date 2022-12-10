Phoebe Bridgers traded her skeleton onesie for a patchwork dress when she sang the part of Sally in Danny Elfman’s live Nightmare Before Christmas concerts in London this weekend.

Bridgers sang “Sally’s Song” and “Kidnap the Sandy Claws” at the concert, while Elfman reprised his role as Jack Skellington and Ken Page returned to portray Oogie Boogie. Greg Proops, Randy Crenshaw, Fletcher Sheridan, and violinist Sandy Cameron also performed at the show, while John Mauceri conducted the BBC Concert Orchestra. Watch clips of Bridgers’ performance below.

Blending the ghastly quality of Halloween with the grandiosity of Christmas is kind of Bridgers’ whole thing, so it makes sense that she joined Elfman for his latest concert. Bridgers’ turn as Sally follows last year’s shows, where Billie Eilish played the character.

Bridgers recently issued “So Much Wine,” the latest in her annual series of Christmas covers, and we quickly named the melancholy track our Song of the Week. Meanwhile, we caught up with Elfman to discuss his busy 2022, which included a remix album, two Coachella performances, and two gigs at the Hollywood Bowl. Read that interview here.

phoebe bridgers as sally ???? the nightmare before christmas show at wembley is v gorgeous catch it if u can pls?? pic.twitter.com/ksu1rj7KIk — anna? (@jeongyeonix) December 9, 2022

phoebe on stage as sally tonight!

via @/jeongyeonix pic.twitter.com/s74vaKeMvJ — phoebe daily (@sourcebridgers) December 9, 2022