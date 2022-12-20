Menu
Phoebe Bridgers Covers “These Days” with Jack Antonoff, Lucy Dacus, Weyes Blood, and Matty Healy: Watch

One of many highlights that went down at Antonoff's Ally Coalition Talent Show

Weyes Blood, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Jack Antonoff, Matty Healy, and Trey Anastasio nico jackson browne these days ally coalition talent show
Weyes Blood, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Jack Antonoff, Matty Healy, and Trey Anastasio, photo via YouTube
December 20, 2022 | 11:27am ET

    Phoebe Bridgers has a lot of friends who are fellow famous musicians, and she brought out just a handful of them while performing at Jack Antonoff’s Ally Coalition Talent Show: Lucy Dacus, Weyes Blood, Matty Healy, Trey Anastasio, and Antonoff himself all gathered around the microphone with her at the benefit concert for a rendition of the “These Days,” the Jackson Browne-written song made famous by Nico.

    Organized by Antonoff and his fashion designer sister Rachel, the philanthropic talent show — which just made its in-person return since its last outing in 2019 — benefits non-profits dedicated to bettering the lives of LGBTQ+ youth. Its lineup was a surprise until the show began, but it certainly delivered. In addition to the Nico cover, Bridgers sang her epic Punisher closing track “I Know the End” backed by Antonoff, Dacus, her frequent collaborator Christian Lee Hutson, and more, while Dacus gave a critical background vocal assist during Bridgers’ performance of “Graceland Too.”

    Elsewhere in the evening, Antonoff joined Healy for a performance of “Wintering,” a cut from The 1975’s recent album Being Funny in a Foreign Language. Antonoff also did a Bleachers song of his own: “91” from last year’s Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. Everyone sounded wonderful, but you can confirm that for yourself by checking out some attendee-captured videos of the concert below.

    Bridgers recently accomplished a major cross-genre Sad Girl milestone by providing guest vocals on “Ghost in the Machine,” one of the many highlights off SZA’s long-awaited new album SOS. She’s seemingly been popping up at everyone else’s concerts, too, making surprise appearances performing “Milk” at a recent 1975 show and duetting “Motion Sickness” with Billie Eilish in LA just a few nights ago. She also sang the part of Sally in Danny Elfman’s live Nightmare Before Christmas concerts in London earlier this month.

