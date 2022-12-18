Nearly one year after quietly dropping a dozen live albums on streaming services, Pink Floyd have once again surprise-released another batch of live performances, this time containing 18 recordings from their Dark Side of the Moon era.

The new collection follows the band from January 23rd, 1972 to December 9th, 1972 as they developed and refined their career-defining 1973 LP, which went on to sell 24.8 million copies worldwide and stands as one of the highest selling albums of all-time. Among the performances are the group’s four-night run at London’s Rainbow Theatre, three Japan shows, and US stops to Chicago and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. In addition, a 5-song compilation, titled Alternate Tracks 1972, includes rare demos and remixes of “Time,” “On the Run,” and more. See the full list of releases below.

The surprise live albums appear to be another effort by Pink Floyd to extend their copyright claims under Europe’s “Use It or Lose It” provision, as was the case with the 2021 bundle according to a rep for the band’s label. Notably, the previously released collection from last year has been unceremoniously removed from streaming services.

Related Video

The band have spent a considerable amount of time and energy in the archives during 2022. In September, they released a reissue of their 1977 album, Animals, after a four-year delay. Drummer Nick Mason delved into the remastering process in an interview with Kyle Meredith while also discussing early touring days. Meanwhile, Roger Waters and David Gilmour appeared in the Disney+ documentary, If These Walls Could Sing, on London’s mythic Abbey Road Studios, and a documentary on founding member Syd Barrett was announced in October.

Pink Floyd’s 1972 Live Albums Released:

Live at Southampton Guildhall, UK, 23 January 1972

Live at Carnegie Hall, New York, 5 Feb 1972

Live at the Rainbow Theatre, London 17 February 1972

Live at the Rainbow Theatre, London 18 Feb 1972

Live at the Rainbow Theatre, London 19 Feb 1972

Live at the Rainbow Theatre, London 20 Feb 1972

Live at the Taiikukan, Tokyo, Japan, 3 Mar 1972

Live at Osaka Festival Hall, Japan, 8 Mar 1972

Live at Nakajima Sports Centre, Sapporo, Japan, 13 Mar 1972

Live at Chicago Auditorium Theatre, USA, 28 April 1972

Live at the Deutschlandhalle, Berlin, Germany, 18 May 1972

Live at the Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, 22 Sept 1972

Live at the Empire Pool, Wembley, London, 21 Oct 1972

Live at Ernst-Merck Halle, Hamburg, Germany, 12 Nov 1972

Live at the Palais des Sports, Poitiers, France 29 Nov 1972

Live at the Palais des Sports de L’Ile de la Jatte, Saint Ouen, France, 1 Dec 1972

Live at the Vorst Nationaal, Brussels, Belgium, 5 Dec 1972

Live at The Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland 9 Dec 72

Alternative Tracks 1972