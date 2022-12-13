Pixies Announce First Run of 2023 North American Tour Dates

Pixies have announced the initial handful of dates for their upcoming 2023 North American headline tour.

Currently wrapping up their 2022 jaunt in New Zealand, the alt-rock stalwarts will hit the road starting on May 4th at the Fox Theatre in Oakland, California. They’ll primarily cover the southwest US throughout the month, making stops in cities such as Phoenix, Santa Fe, Denver, and two back-to-back nights in Las Vegas. They’ll wrap up the leg with a festival set at the Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City.

Though the tour is in support of Pixies’ September album Doggerel, the band have a whole treasure trove of hits and deep cuts to add to their setlists — “setlists” being plural, because each night will see the band play a unique lineup of songs, deciding whatever “the next song” will be right before playing its first note.

Tickets for Pixies’ new tour dates go on sale this Friday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can head over to Ticketmaster to grab yours. See their full list of upcoming shows below, with more to be announced soon.

We were lucky enough to catch Pixies first-ever Japan show just a couple of weeks ago; revisit our recap of the night here. Doggerel marked Pixies’ eighth studio album, following up 2019’s Beneath the Eyrie

Pixies 2023 Tour Dates:

05/04 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/06 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

05/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

05/10 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

05/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre at Wynn

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre at Wynn

05/12-14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party (Festival Set)