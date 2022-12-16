Pokémon Show to Choose New Trainers Over Ash Ketchum

Ash Ketchum recently fulfilled his long-coveted goal of becoming a World Champion, but the Pokémon anime will be moving on without him with a new series premiering in 2023.

The show will star the dual protagonists Liko and Roy as they explore the Paldea region with new starters from the recently released Pokémon Scarlet and Violet video games: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Nothing else is known about the series, but a press statement teased the group will “unravel the mysteries of the Pokémon world, experiencing everything from exciting Trainer battles to fun Pokémon encounters.” It will debut after the current season of Pokémon: Ultimate Journey wraps next year.

Watch the announcement trailer below.

Before Ash and Pikachu are able to get some rest, they will star in 11 special episodes of Pokémon: Ultimate Journeys, which begin airing in Japan starting on January 13th. A press release describes these final episodes as providing a “glimpse of what the future may hold for the world’s strongest Trainer” while serving as a celebration of Ash’s “monumental achievement.” Brock, Misty, Gary, Team Rocket, and more will also appear.

Ash finally became a World Champion after 25 years of the Pokémon anime by winning the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series in an episode that aired in Japan on November 11th. The trainer and his trusty Pokémon Pikachu started their journey in the Kanto region way back in 1997 with the Pokémon: Indigo League series.