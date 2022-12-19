Pusha T Says He’s No Longer Affiliated with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music

Pusha T has revealed he no longer has any ties to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label in a new interview with XXL.

When asked if he was still the president of G.O.O.D. Music, Push responded, “No, I’m not” before confirming to the magazine that he wasn’t tied to the label at all. And while G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam’s partnership ended in 2021, Push has his own 50/50 deal with Def Jam for his solo music and label, Heir Wave Music Group.

So in other words, Pusha T’s latest project, It’s Almost Dry — which Consequence named the best album of 2022 — marks his last full-length through G.O.O.D. Music. The rapper signed to the imprint back in September 2010 after Clipse went on hiatus. In 2015, he was named president of G.O.O.D. Music.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published in late November, Push formally disavowed Ye, saying his longtime friend and collaborator’s string of antisemitic comments were “very disappointing.” While talking to XXL, the rapper said he hasn’t spoken to Kanye since then, and it seems like their relationship won’t be repaired anytime soon.

“He’s not speaking to me now,” Pusha T said. “If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff [on InfoWars]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.”

During the aforementioned InfoWars episode, West praised Adolf Hitler for doing “good things” while questioning the existence of the Holocaust — even taking host Alex Jones aback. It was just the latest instance in a long line of disturbing and hateful antisemitic comments, serving as confirmation of earlier reports that West had been a longtime admirer of Hitler.

