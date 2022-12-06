Queensrÿche Announce 2023 US Tour

Progressive metal vets Queensrÿche have announced a 2023 US headlining tour.
The trek kicks off March 3rd in Orlando and runs through April 16th in St. Petersburg, Florida. Former Megadeth shredder Marty Friedman and thrash metallers Trauma (best known for being Cliff Burton’s band before he joined Metallica) will provide support.
A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (December 7th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using with the code CHEER, while a general on-sale starts Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
“We are very excited to be doing this headline tour in support of our most recent album, Digital Noise Alliance!” the Queensrÿche said in a collective press statement. “This touring package is amped up and very much looking forward to seeing all of you! Come on out and let’s have a great time together, as live music is as vibrant as ever once again!”
To coincide with the tour announcement, the band also unveiled a music video for the Digital Noise Alliance track “Sicdeth.”
“‘Sicdeth’ is an abstract tale about convicted killers and the fallout of those attached on both sides,” remarked singer Todd La Torre. “How can the victims’ and the assailants’ families overcome such pain? The inmate now has only their mind with which to escape. The song lyrics discretely touch on the very polarizing convicted murderer Jody Arias. The video however was more tailored to the Aileen Wuornos case.”
Below you can see the full list of Queensrÿche’s 2023 US tour dates. Get tickets here.
Queensrÿche’s 2023 US Tour Dates:
03/03 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
03/04 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
03/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
03/07 – Destin, FL @ Club LA
03/09 – San Antonio, TX @ The Vibes Event Center
03/10 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
03/11 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
03/12 – Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center
03/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
03/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
03/17 – El Cajon, CA @ House Of Blues
03/21 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
03/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
03/24 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
03/25 – Kansas City, KS @ Knuckleheads Saloon
03/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
03/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
03/29 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
04/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
04/02 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
04/04 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
04/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater
04/07 – Boston, MA @ The Palladium
04/08 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
04/10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
04/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
04/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
04/14 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
04/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
04/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live