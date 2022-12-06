Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Queensrÿche Announce 2023 US Tour

Guitar shredder Marty Friedman and thrash vets Trauma will provide support

Advertisement
queensryche 2023 tour
Queensrÿche, photo by Silly Robot Studios
December 6, 2022 | 11:01am ET

    Progressive metal vets Queensrÿche have announced a 2023 US headlining tour.

    The trek kicks off March 3rd in Orlando and runs through April 16th in St. Petersburg, Florida. Former Megadeth shredder Marty Friedman and thrash metallers Trauma (best known for being Cliff Burton’s band before he joined Metallica) will provide support.

    A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (December 7th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using with the code CHEER, while a general on-sale starts Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

    Related Video

    “We are very excited to be doing this headline tour in support of our most recent album, Digital Noise Alliance!” the Queensrÿche said in a collective press statement. “This touring package is amped up and very much looking forward to seeing all of you! Come on out and let’s have a great time together, as live music is as vibrant as ever once again!”

    Advertisement

    To coincide with the tour announcement, the band also unveiled a music video for the Digital Noise Alliance track “Sicdeth.”

    “‘Sicdeth’ is an abstract tale about convicted killers and the fallout of those attached on both sides,” remarked singer Todd La Torre. “How can the victims’ and the assailants’ families overcome such pain? The inmate now has only their mind with which to escape. The song lyrics discretely touch on the very polarizing convicted murderer Jody Arias. The video however was more tailored to the Aileen Wuornos case.”

    queensryche new album digital noise alliance in extremis stream
     Editor's Pick
    Queensrÿche Announce New Album Digital Noise Alliance, Unveil Single “In Extremis”: Stream

    Below you can see the full list of Queensrÿche’s 2023 US tour dates. Get tickets here.

    Queensrÿche’s 2023 US Tour Dates:
    03/03 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
    03/04 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
    03/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
    03/07 – Destin, FL @ Club LA
    03/09 – San Antonio, TX @ The Vibes Event Center
    03/10 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
    03/11 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
    03/12 – Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center
    03/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
    03/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    03/17 – El Cajon, CA @ House Of Blues
    03/21 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    03/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
    03/24 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    03/25 – Kansas City, KS @ Knuckleheads Saloon
    03/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
    03/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
    03/29 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
    03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
    04/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
    04/02 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
    04/04 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    04/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater
    04/07 – Boston, MA @ The Palladium
    04/08 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    04/10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    04/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
    04/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    04/14 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    04/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
    04/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

    Advertisement

    Queensrÿche tour poster

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

steel panther

Steel Panther Announce 2023 US Tour

December 6, 2022

Yeat tickets 2023 tour how to buy seats dates shows live presale code

How to Get Tickets to Yeat's 2023 Tour

December 6, 2022

goose 2023 tour dates us north america live music jam band rock news tickets pre-sale

Goose Announce 2023 US Tour

December 6, 2022

Built to Spill 2023 US tour dates

Built to Spill Announce 2023 Tour

December 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Queensrÿche Announce 2023 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter