Queensrÿche Announce 2023 US Tour

Progressive metal vets Queensrÿche have announced a 2023 US headlining tour.

The trek kicks off March 3rd in Orlando and runs through April 16th in St. Petersburg, Florida. Former Megadeth shredder Marty Friedman and thrash metallers Trauma (best known for being Cliff Burton’s band before he joined Metallica) will provide support.

A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (December 7th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using with the code CHEER, while a general on-sale starts Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

“We are very excited to be doing this headline tour in support of our most recent album, Digital Noise Alliance!” the Queensrÿche said in a collective press statement. “This touring package is amped up and very much looking forward to seeing all of you! Come on out and let’s have a great time together, as live music is as vibrant as ever once again!”

To coincide with the tour announcement, the band also unveiled a music video for the Digital Noise Alliance track “Sicdeth.”

“‘Sicdeth’ is an abstract tale about convicted killers and the fallout of those attached on both sides,” remarked singer Todd La Torre. “How can the victims’ and the assailants’ families overcome such pain? The inmate now has only their mind with which to escape. The song lyrics discretely touch on the very polarizing convicted murderer Jody Arias. The video however was more tailored to the Aileen Wuornos case.”

Below you can see the full list of Queensrÿche’s 2023 US tour dates. Get tickets here.

Queensrÿche’s 2023 US Tour Dates:

03/03 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

03/04 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

03/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

03/07 – Destin, FL @ Club LA

03/09 – San Antonio, TX @ The Vibes Event Center

03/10 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

03/11 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

03/12 – Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center

03/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

03/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

03/17 – El Cajon, CA @ House Of Blues

03/21 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

03/24 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

03/25 – Kansas City, KS @ Knuckleheads Saloon

03/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

03/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

03/29 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

04/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

04/02 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

04/04 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

04/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

04/07 – Boston, MA @ The Palladium

04/08 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

04/10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

04/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

04/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

04/14 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

04/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live