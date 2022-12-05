Menu
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 Tour Dates with The Strokes and Iggy Pop

St. Vincent, The Mars Volta, Thundercat, and The Roots will also join Chili Peppers during their upcoming trek

Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers, photo by Clara Balzary
December 5, 2022 | 9:53am ET

    Red Hot Chili Peppers will embark on another huge tour in 2023.

    Beginning in March, the band will play a series of stadium shows and festivals across North America, the UK, and Canada. The North American run includes stops in Vancouver, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Phoenix, and Houston, as well as an appearance at Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Meanwhile, the European leg boasts festival appearances at The Netherlands’ Pinkpop, Belgium’s Rock Werchter, Spain’s Mad Cool Festival, and Portugal’s NOS Alive.

    Throughout the trek, Chili Peppers will be joined by a rotating cast of big-name openers, including The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, The Roots, Thundercat, and King Princess. Check out the full schedule of who is playing when below.

    Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will take place one day earlier on Thursday, December 8th (using access code CHEER).

    The upcoming tour comes in continued support of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ pair of 2022 albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The two releases marked the band’s first records with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006. They previously embarked on a mammoth tour that stretched most of 2022; read our review of the band’s September concert at the Apollo Theater in New York.

    Be sure to read our first-ever digital cover story with Red Hot Chili Peppers.

    Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Tour Dates:
    01/14 – Inglewood, CA @ ALTer EGO ’23 (Tix)
    01/21 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium ! (Tix)
    01/26 – Dunedin, NZ @ Forsyth Barr Stadium ! (Tix)
    01/29 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium ! (Tix)
    02/02 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium ! (Tix)
    02/04 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium ! (Tix)
    02/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium ! (Tix)
    02/09 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium ! (Tix)
    02/12 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium ! (Tix)
    02/16 – Singapore, SP @ Singapore National Stadium
    02/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
    02/21 – Osaka, JP @ Osaka Jo Hall
    03/18-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino Festival
    03/29 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *~ (Tix)
    04/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium #~ (Tix)
    04/06 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME ^~ (Tix)
    04/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium ^~ (Tix)
    04/14 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome ^~ (Tix)
    05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium >+ (Tix)
    05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^+ (Tix)
    05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^+ (Tix)
    05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
    05/25 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^+ (Tix)
    06/18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival (Tix)
    06/21 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy < (Tix)
    06/24 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival
    06/26 – Mannheim, DE @ Maimarktgelände < (Tix)
    06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/02 – Milan, IT @ I-Days (Tix)
    07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Live Festival
    07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/11 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium <~ (Tix)
    07/14 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadion <~ (Tix)
    07/17 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues
    07/21 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~ (Tix)
    07/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park %~ (Tix)

    ! = w/ Post Malone
    * = w/ City and Colour
    ~ = w/ King Princess
    # = w/ St. Vincent
    ^ = w/ The Strokes
    > = w/ The Mars Volta
    + = w/ Thundercat
    < = w/ Iggy Pop
    % = w/ The Roots

