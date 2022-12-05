Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 Tour Dates with The Strokes and Iggy Pop

Red Hot Chili Peppers will embark on another huge tour in 2023.

Beginning in March, the band will play a series of stadium shows and festivals across North America, the UK, and Canada. The North American run includes stops in Vancouver, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Phoenix, and Houston, as well as an appearance at Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Meanwhile, the European leg boasts festival appearances at The Netherlands’ Pinkpop, Belgium’s Rock Werchter, Spain’s Mad Cool Festival, and Portugal’s NOS Alive.

Throughout the trek, Chili Peppers will be joined by a rotating cast of big-name openers, including The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, The Roots, Thundercat, and King Princess. Check out the full schedule of who is playing when below.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will take place one day earlier on Thursday, December 8th (using access code CHEER).

The upcoming tour comes in continued support of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ pair of 2022 albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The two releases marked the band’s first records with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006. They previously embarked on a mammoth tour that stretched most of 2022; read our review of the band’s September concert at the Apollo Theater in New York.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Tour Dates:

01/14 – Inglewood, CA @ ALTer EGO ’23 (Tix)

01/21 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium ! (Tix)

01/26 – Dunedin, NZ @ Forsyth Barr Stadium ! (Tix)

01/29 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium ! (Tix)

02/02 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium ! (Tix)

02/04 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium ! (Tix)

02/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium ! (Tix)

02/09 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium ! (Tix)

02/12 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium ! (Tix)

02/16 – Singapore, SP @ Singapore National Stadium

02/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

02/21 – Osaka, JP @ Osaka Jo Hall

03/18-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino Festival

03/29 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *~ (Tix)

04/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium #~ (Tix)

04/06 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME ^~ (Tix)

04/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium ^~ (Tix)

04/14 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome ^~ (Tix)

05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium >+ (Tix)

05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^+ (Tix)

05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^+ (Tix)

05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/25 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^+ (Tix)

06/18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival (Tix)

06/21 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy < (Tix)

06/24 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival

06/26 – Mannheim, DE @ Maimarktgelände < (Tix)

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Milan, IT @ I-Days (Tix)

07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Live Festival

07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/11 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium <~ (Tix)

07/14 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadion <~ (Tix)

07/17 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues

07/21 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~ (Tix)

07/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park %~ (Tix)

! = w/ Post Malone

* = w/ City and Colour

~ = w/ King Princess

# = w/ St. Vincent

^ = w/ The Strokes

> = w/ The Mars Volta

+ = w/ Thundercat

< = w/ Iggy Pop

% = w/ The Roots