Rex Orange County Sexual Assault Charges Dismissed [Updated]

Update – December 22nd: A London court dismissed the six counts of sexual assault filed against Rex Orange County’s Alex O’Connor as the evidence “no longer met” the test for a prosecution. In a statement, O’Connor said, “I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing. I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behavior of any kind.”

“I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom. That led to 6 charges of sexual assault,” O’Connor added. “The only evidence against me was the individual’s account. However, CCTV footage obtained by police contradicted their version of events. Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police which did not support the allegations against me.”

— Original Story Below —

Alex O’Connor, the singer known professionally as Rex Orange County, has reportedly been charged with six counts of sexual assault stemming from a string of incidents that allegedly occurred in June of this year.

Advertisement

Related Video

According to the Sun, O’Connor, 24, appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday, October 10th. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on unconditional bail ahead of a trial scheduled to begin on January 3rd, 2023.

Prosecutors accused O’Connor of assaulting a woman multiple times between June 1st and June 2nd.

In a statement to Consequence, a representative for the singer said: “[O’Connor] is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”