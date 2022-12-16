Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Cardi B Joins Rosalía for “DESPECHÁ” Remix: Stream

Marking their first collaboration

Advertisement
Rosalia Cardi B DESPECHA remix new song stream
Cardi B (photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) and Rosalía (photo by Daniel Sannwald)
Follow
December 16, 2022 | 9:32am ET

    Rosalía has recruited Cardi B for her remix of “DESPECHÁ.” Stream the collaboration below.

    On the track, Cardi boasts about making her haters jealous, rapping, “I know how to make ’em so sick/ Go out, don’t post no pics/ Back when I used to do pole tricks/ I been had ’em pissed off, no shit.”

    “DESPECHÁ” was a live staple on Rosalía’s “MOTOMAMI World Tour” before the pop superstar dropped it as a single ahead of the deluxe edition of her album of the same name. In a translated statement accompanying its release, Rosalía explained that to her, “DESPECHÁ” means “moving without reservations or regrets.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    She also credited its inspiration to Dominican artists like Fefita La Grande, Juan Luis Guerra, and Omega. With her half-Dominican background, Cardi likely appreciated the nod.

    The “DESPECHÁ” remix marks Rosalía and Cardi B’s first proper collaboration. However, Rosalía made one of the many celebrity cameos in Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” music video. Earlier this year, Cardi shared high praise for Rosalía’s MOTOMAMI, one of the best albums of 2022. In a tweet, she called it “soooo fireeee” and added, “Even if you don’t speak Spanish you will get into it.”

    With no sophomore album in sight, Cardi still stayed busy this year. In addition to appearing in an episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show!, she hopped on tracks by Summer Walker and SZA (“No Love”), Kay Flock (“Shake It”), and GloRilla (“Tomorrow 2”). Cardi was also joined by Kanye West and Lil Durk on “Hot Shit,” a leftover track that was actually recorded before “WAP.”

    Advertisement

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Hellfest 2023 lineup

Hellfest 2023 Lineup: Iron Maiden, Pantera, Slipknot, KISS, Mötley Crüe, and More

December 15, 2022

decisive pink haffmilch holiday

Decisive Pink (Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV) Drop Debut Single "Haffmilch Holiday": Stream

December 14, 2022

boldy james cuns be that as it may album stream listen

Boldy James and Cuns Drop New Album Be That as It May: Stream

December 14, 2022

fleet foxes live on boston harbor livestream concert watch robin pecknold indie rock music news

Fleet Foxes Share Two-Hour Livestream Concert Live on Boston Harbor

December 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cardi B Joins Rosalía for "DESPECHÁ" Remix: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter