Cardi B Joins Rosalía for “DESPECHÁ” Remix: Stream

Rosalía has recruited Cardi B for her remix of “DESPECHÁ.” Stream the collaboration below.

On the track, Cardi boasts about making her haters jealous, rapping, “I know how to make ’em so sick/ Go out, don’t post no pics/ Back when I used to do pole tricks/ I been had ’em pissed off, no shit.”

“DESPECHÁ” was a live staple on Rosalía’s “MOTOMAMI World Tour” before the pop superstar dropped it as a single ahead of the deluxe edition of her album of the same name. In a translated statement accompanying its release, Rosalía explained that to her, “DESPECHÁ” means “moving without reservations or regrets.”

She also credited its inspiration to Dominican artists like Fefita La Grande, Juan Luis Guerra, and Omega. With her half-Dominican background, Cardi likely appreciated the nod.

The “DESPECHÁ” remix marks Rosalía and Cardi B’s first proper collaboration. However, Rosalía made one of the many celebrity cameos in Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” music video. Earlier this year, Cardi shared high praise for Rosalía’s MOTOMAMI, one of the best albums of 2022. In a tweet, she called it “soooo fireeee” and added, “Even if you don’t speak Spanish you will get into it.”

With no sophomore album in sight, Cardi still stayed busy this year. In addition to appearing in an episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show!, she hopped on tracks by Summer Walker and SZA (“No Love”), Kay Flock (“Shake It”), and GloRilla (“Tomorrow 2”). Cardi was also joined by Kanye West and Lil Durk on “Hot Shit,” a leftover track that was actually recorded before “WAP.”