Rotting Christ to Embark on 2023 North American Tour

Carach Angren, Gaerea, and UADA will provide support for the early 2023 run

rotting christ 2023 tour
Rotting Christ, courtesy of Season of Mist
December 13, 2022 | 3:01pm ET

    Greek black metal masters Rotting Christ have announced a 2023 North American tour.

    Dubbed the “Under Our Black Cult Tour,” the month-long trek kicks off on February 16th in Houston and runs through March 14th in Orlando. The band’s Season of Mist labelmates Carach Angren and Gaerea, along with UADA, will provide support. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or via the individual venue links.

    Prior to the tour, Rotting Christ will be aboard the 70,000 Tons of Metal cruise, which departs from Miami on January 30th and returns to port on February 3rd. The band will be playing two sets, including a full performance of 1993’s Thy Mighty Contract to mark the seminal album’s 30th anniversary.

    The aforementioned LP helped define the melodic black metal sound that became synonymous with the Greek black metal scene. Rotting Christ have since taken a more gothic/symphonic direction and continue to release albums at a steady clip, with 2019’s The Heretics being the most recent entry in their large discography.

    You can see a full list of Rotting Christ’s 2023 tour dates below. Get tickets here.

    Rotting Christ’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Carach Angren, Gaerea, and UADA:
    02/16 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (Studio)
    02/17 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
    02/18 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
    02/19 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill
    02/20 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
    02/21 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
    02/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
    02/23 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge
    02/24 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
    02/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theater
    02/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
    02/28 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
    03/01 – Kansas City, MO @ BLVD Nights
    03/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater
    03/03 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies
    03/04 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
    03/05 – Toronto, ON @ Lees Palace
    03/07 – Montreal, QC @ Studio TD
    03/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell
    03/09 – Boston, MA @ Middle-East Downstairs
    03/10 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater
    03/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts
    03/12 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
    03/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)
    03/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Haven

