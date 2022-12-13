Rotting Christ to Embark on 2023 North American Tour

Greek black metal masters Rotting Christ have announced a 2023 North American tour.

Dubbed the “Under Our Black Cult Tour,” the month-long trek kicks off on February 16th in Houston and runs through March 14th in Orlando. The band’s Season of Mist labelmates Carach Angren and Gaerea, along with UADA, will provide support. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or via the individual venue links.

Prior to the tour, Rotting Christ will be aboard the 70,000 Tons of Metal cruise, which departs from Miami on January 30th and returns to port on February 3rd. The band will be playing two sets, including a full performance of 1993’s Thy Mighty Contract to mark the seminal album’s 30th anniversary.

The aforementioned LP helped define the melodic black metal sound that became synonymous with the Greek black metal scene. Rotting Christ have since taken a more gothic/symphonic direction and continue to release albums at a steady clip, with 2019’s The Heretics being the most recent entry in their large discography.

You can see a full list of Rotting Christ’s 2023 tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Rotting Christ’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Carach Angren, Gaerea, and UADA:

02/16 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (Studio)

02/17 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

02/18 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

02/19 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

02/20 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

02/21 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

02/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

02/23 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

02/24 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

02/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theater

02/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

02/28 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

03/01 – Kansas City, MO @ BLVD Nights

03/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater

03/03 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies

03/04 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

03/05 – Toronto, ON @ Lees Palace

03/07 – Montreal, QC @ Studio TD

03/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell

03/09 – Boston, MA @ Middle-East Downstairs

03/10 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

03/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts

03/12 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

03/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

03/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Haven