Sarah Silverman Announces 2023 Standup Tour

Next year is shaping up to be a busy one for Sarah Silverman: In addition to serving as a guest host on The Daily Show, the comedian has mapped out a standup tour.

The “Grow Some Lips” tour kicks off on January 20th in Denver. It will also include stops in Chicago, New York City, and Washington, DC among many other cities. See the full schedule below.

A Live Nation pre-sale kicks off on Thursday, December 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code CHEER) ahead of the general on-sale, which begins on Friday, December 9th at the same time via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

Silverman continues to voice Ollie Pesto on the long-running animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers and appeared in the movie that was released to theaters earlier this summer. Next year, she’ll star as Shirley Bernstein in Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro.

Sarah Silverman 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

12/08 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Improv

01/20 – Denver, CO @ Comedy Works (early show)

01/20 – Denver, CO @ Comedy Works (late show)

01/21 – Denver, CO @ Comedy Works (early show)

01/21 – Denver, CO @ Comedy Works (late show)

01/27 – Irvine, CA @ Irvine Improv (early show)

01/27 – Irvine, CA @ Irvine Improv (late show)

01/28 – Irvine, CA @ Irvine Improv (early show)

01/28 – Irvine, CA @ Irvine Improv (late show)

02/03 – Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center

02/04 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

02/05 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

02/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

02/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

02/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Just for Laughs Festival

02/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

03/09 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

03/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

03/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

03/16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre