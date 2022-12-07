Menu
Sarah Silverman Announces 2023 Standup Tour

Featuring dates in Chicago, New York, DC, and more

Sarah Silverman 2023 standup grow some lips tour dates tickets
Sarah Silverman, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Trevor Project
December 7, 2022 | 12:41pm ET

    Next year is shaping up to be a busy one for Sarah Silverman: In addition to serving as a guest host on The Daily Show, the comedian has mapped out a standup tour.

    The “Grow Some Lips” tour kicks off on January 20th in Denver. It will also include stops in Chicago, New York City, and Washington, DC among many other cities. See the full schedule below.

    A Live Nation pre-sale kicks off on Thursday, December 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code CHEER) ahead of the general on-sale, which begins on Friday, December 9th at the same time via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Silverman continues to voice Ollie Pesto on the long-running animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers and appeared in the movie that was released to theaters earlier this summer. Next year, she’ll star as Shirley Bernstein in Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro.

    Sarah Silverman 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    12/08 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Improv
    01/20 – Denver, CO @ Comedy Works (early show)
    01/20 – Denver, CO @ Comedy Works (late show)
    01/21 – Denver, CO @ Comedy Works (early show)
    01/21 – Denver, CO @ Comedy Works (late show)
    01/27 – Irvine, CA @ Irvine Improv (early show)
    01/27 – Irvine, CA @ Irvine Improv (late show)
    01/28 – Irvine, CA @ Irvine Improv (early show)
    01/28 – Irvine, CA @ Irvine Improv (late show)
    02/03 – Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center
    02/04 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
    02/05 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    02/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
    02/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
    02/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Just for Laughs Festival
    02/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    02/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    03/09 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
    03/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
    03/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
    03/16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

