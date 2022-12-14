Menu
Ghostface Stalks Jenna Ortega in Scream 6 Trailer: Watch

Latest installment in the slasher franchise arrives in theaters on March 10th, 2023

Scream 6 (Paramount Pictures)
December 14, 2022 | 10:51am ET

    Before Jenna Ortega starred as the unflappable Wednesday Addams, she survived Ghostface in the Scream “requel.” She’s set to reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in Scream 6, and judging by the teaser trailer, moving to New York City wasn’t enough to start a fresh chapter.

    The slasher flick naturally takes place on Halloween, when Tara is on the subway with her friends and half-sister Sara (Melissa Barrera). As a Ghostface mask-wearing figure approaches, the lights go out, and so the action begins. Watch the full Scream 6 teaser trailer and see the movie poster below.

    Though Scream veteran Courteney Cox is returning as Gale Weathers for the latest installment, Neve Campbell won’t be appearing in Scream 6. Back in June, Campbell revealed that she received and turned down a lowball offer to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott.

    Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Mindy Meeks-Martin and Mason Gooding’s Chad Meeks-Martin will also return from the last Scream movie, with Scream 4 star Hayden Panettiere reprising her role as Kirby Reed. Newcomers to the franchise include Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and more.

    Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett worked off a screenplay written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. All four creatives worked in the same roles for the fifth Scream movie.

    Scream 6 slashes its way into theaters on March 10th, 2023.

