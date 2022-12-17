Menu
Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized for Undisclosed Medical Emergency

Osbourne fell ill on the set of a new television project on Friday

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne (photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
December 17, 2022 | 4:02pm ET

    Sharon Osbourne has been hospitalized after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency.

    TMZ reports that Osbourne, 70, fell ill on the set of a new television project at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California on Friday night. She was transported by ambulance to Santa Paula Hospital, where she remains under care.

    Neither the nature of Osbourne’s emergency nor her current condition was available at the time of publication. Consequence has reached out to Osbourne’s representatives for more information.

    This is a developing story…

