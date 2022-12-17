Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized for Undisclosed Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne has been hospitalized after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency.

TMZ reports that Osbourne, 70, fell ill on the set of a new television project at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California on Friday night. She was transported by ambulance to Santa Paula Hospital, where she remains under care.

Neither the nature of Osbourne’s emergency nor her current condition was available at the time of publication. Consequence has reached out to Osbourne’s representatives for more information.

Related Video

This is a developing story…