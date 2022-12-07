Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Shirley Manson catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Anthology, the new compilation from Garbage that traces their entire catalog through last year’s No Gods No Masters.

The frontwoman tells us how their record label talked them into the compilation and the struggle of it not being released in the US, how 2016’s Strange Little Birds went mostly overlooked, and “being erased from musical history” after the critical-slagging of their 1999 James Bond theme “The World Is Not Enough” (as well as the reappraisal that’s happened since).

Manson then gets into the financial risk of touring in a post-pandemic world before letting us peek into their next album, which she says is currently in the works.

Listen to Shirley Manson chat about Anthology and more above, or via the YouTube player below. Then please be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.