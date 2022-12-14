Simple Minds’ Jim Kerr on Directions of the Heart and Collaborating with Sparks’ Russell Mae

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Simple Minds’ Jim Kerr catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Directions of the Heart, the band’s 19th studio album.

The frontman tells us about reaching into their past for songs like “Act of Love” (which was the first song they played at their first show in 1978, but never recorded), as well as being inspired by Patti Smith, Lou Reed, Television, and Talking Heads. Kerr also discusses having his friend Russell Mael of Sparks guest on a track, the backstory of 1998’s Neapolis, and being a generation-defining band only to have the emergence of Nirvana and Pearl Jam turn their critical tides.

