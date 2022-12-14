Menu
Simple Minds’ Jim Kerr on Directions of the Heart and Collaborating with Sparks’ Russell Mae

The frontman also talks about how '90s grunge turned their own band's critical tides

Simple Minds Jim Kerr Directions Of The Heart Kyle Meredith podcast interview
Kyle Meredith with Simple Minds, photo by Dean Chalkley
Consequence Staff
December 14, 2022 | 4:50pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Simple Minds’ Jim Kerr catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Directions of the Heart, the band’s 19th studio album.

    Related Video

    The frontman tells us about reaching into their past for songs like “Act of Love” (which was the first song they played at their first show in 1978, but never recorded), as well as being inspired by Patti Smith, Lou Reed, Television, and Talking Heads.  Kerr also discusses having his friend Russell Mael of Sparks guest on a track, the backstory of 1998’s Neapolis, and being a generation-defining band only to have the emergence of Nirvana and Pearl Jam turn their critical tides.

    Listen to Jim Kerr of Simple Minds chat about Directions of the Heart and more above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then please be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

