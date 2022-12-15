Menu
Siouxsie Sioux Confirms First Live Performance in 10 Years

The post-punk icon will headline the UK's Latitude Festival

Siouxsie Sioux, photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images
Siouxsie Sioux, photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images
December 15, 2022 | 9:22am ET

    Siouxsie Sioux has confirmed her first live performance in a decade.

    The Siouxsie and the Banshees singer will headline the 2023 installment of Latitude Festival in Suffolk, UK. The four-day festival, taking place between July 20th-23rd, also promises performances from Pulp, Paolo Nutini, and more. Tickets are now on sale here.

    Sioux last performed live at Yoko Ono’s Meltdown Festival in 2013. Her most recent recording came in 2015 with the release of a song called “Love Crime,” which soundtrack the series finale of the UK series Hannibal.

    Earlier this year, Siouxsie and the Banshees announced All Souls, a new archival album celebrating the autumn season. Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega also credited the band for inspiring her viral goth dance.

Siouxsie Sioux Confirms First Live Performance in 10 Years

