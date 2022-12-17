Skateboarding Fleetwood Mac TikTok Star Arrested for Marijuana Possession

Nathan Apodaca, the TikTok user aka 420doggface208 who went viral in 2020 for his skateboarding clip set to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” was arrested by Idaho State Police after being found in possession of marijuana.

TMZ reports that Apodaca was stopped by police because of an expired registration tag. After observing edibles in his vehicle, officers conducted a search and found three packages of THC gummies and a scraping tool with a sticky residue.

Apodaca was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked and released on $600 bond, according to arrest records.

In a statement to TMZ, Apodaca claimed that he was not read his Miranda rights during the traffic stop, and was falsely charged with possession of a firearm as a felon. “I do not have a felony on my record, which I told the officers,” Apodaca explained. “Despite me telling them this, I was taken into custody. I was held in jail for several hours without bond before they told me they make a huge mistake. Then was told I was only being held on the weed charge and could bond out.”