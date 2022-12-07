Skid Row and Buckcherry Announce 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

Skid Row and Buckcherry have announced a 2023 US co-headlining tour with support from No Resolve.

Dates kick off March 9th in Bowler, Wisconsin and wrap up March 31st in Hinton, Oklahoma. Artist pre-sales go live today (December 7th) at 10 a.m. local time, while a Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (December 8th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code CHEER. General public ticket sales begin Friday (December 9th) at 10 a.m. local time. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster (both bands will also be offering VIP meet-and-greet packages, as well).

“I’m psyched to hit the road together with our friends in Buckcherry,” said Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan in a press release. “This will be the coolest, most badass tour of 2023.”

Related Video

Added Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd: “Put two great live rock and roll bands together and watch the sparks fly. Buckcherry and Skid Row, the perfect welcome to spring tour.”

Advertisement

Skid Row will be out in support of their 2022 album The Gang’s All Here. Meanwhile, Buckcherry plan to release a new LP in 2023.

Below you can see the full list of tour dates for Skid Row and Buckcherry’s spring 2023 co-headlining tour. Get tickets here.

Skid Row and Buckcherry’s 2023 US Tour Dates:

03/09 – Bowler, WI @ North Star Casino

03/10 – Mahnomen, MN @ Shooting Star Casino *

03/10 – Walker MN @ Northern Lights Casino **

03/11 – Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center ^

03/13 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater **

03/14 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center ^

03/15 – Detroit, MI @ Sound Board at MotorCity CasinoHotel ^

03/17 – Ottumwa, IA @ Bridge View Center ^

03/18 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s Concert Venue ^

03/19 – Huntsville, AL @ VBC Mars Music Hall ^

03/21 – Destin, FL @ Club LA **

03/22 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live ^

03/24 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach ^

03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall ^

03/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^

03/28 – Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center ^

03/30 – Houston, TX @ Rise Rooftop ^

03/31 – Hinton, OK @ Sugar Creek Casino

Advertisement

^ = w/ No Resolve

* = Skid Row only

** = Buckcherry only