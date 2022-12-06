Sparklehorse Estate Shares Previously Unreleased Track “It Will Never Stop”: Stream

The estate of Mark Linkous, the late beloved indie rocker who recorded as Sparklehorse, has today shared a never-before-released song called “It Will Never Stop.”

Though Linkous’ career was tragically cut short in 2010, Sparklehorse was revered in the turn-of-the-century indie rock scene, collaborating with the likes of Tom Waits and PJ Harvey and supporting alternative heavyweights like Radiohead on tour. Today, his influence can still be heard in the laid-back, lo-fi charm of contemporary artists like Alex G and Car Seat Headrest.

“Great care has been taken to archive and preserve Mark’s music,” Linkous’ brother Matt, who oversees the Sparklehorse archives, said in a press release. “We are very thankful for Mark and the beauty he brought to this world.”

Out via ANTI-, “It Will Never Stop” bears many trademarks of Sparklehorse’s music, complete with a blanket of warm fuzz, Linkous’ uncanny knack for memorable melodies, and an overall endearing air of effortlessness. Listen to the song below.

Since Linkous’ passing, artists like The Flaming Lips, DIIV’s Cole Smith, and Phantogram have all paid tribute with covers of Sparklehorse songs. Back in 2019, Danger Mouse shared the song “Ninjarous,” which featured contributions from Linkous as well as MF DOOM and Patrick Carney.