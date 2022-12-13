Menu
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reveals First Trailer: Watch

Part 1 of the long-awaited sequel swings into theaters on June 2nd

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Entertainment)
December 13, 2022 | 12:09pm ET

    Get ready to return to the Spider-Verse, because the first official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has arrived. Watch the clip below.

    Much of the trailer features moments from the first film, 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Versereestablishing Miles Morales’ (Shameik Moore) journey to becoming Spider-Man. As his mom (Luna Lauren Vélez) makes him promise to always remember he’s not alone, we learn exactly how un-alone he truly is: There’s apparently a whole extra-dimensional meeting place for Spider avatars across the multiverse (think the Citadel of Ricks from Rick and Morty).

    Apparently, Miles and Gwen Stacy’s (Hailee Steinfeld) presence in the multiverse is throwing off some sort of balance. Seeking to correct this is a vicious Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) and a new version of Spider-Woman (Issa Rae). The pair apparently have the entire Spider cabal at their back, as fans will be freeze-framing for weeks spotting all the familiar characters chasing Miles (various Scarlet Spiders, Spider-Man Unlimited, Manga Spider-Man, MK II Spider-Armor, Future Foundation Spidey, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man, Werewolf Spider-Man, and even the Bombastic Bag-Man, to name a few!).

    While we also get a glimpse at a new Vulture (Jorma Taccone, who voiced Green Goblin in the first movie), missing is Jason Schwartzman’s new villain The Spot. Also lending their voices to the movie are Jake Johnson (the older Spider-Man), Brian Tyree Henry (Mile’s dad), and Daniel Kaluuya (Spider-Punk).

    The follow-up to the franchise-reinvigorating Into the Spider-Verse, Across the Spider-Verse will be released in two parts, with the first installment slated for a June 2nd, 2023 premiere. The film was written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callahm, and directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Kemp Powers (Soul), and animator Justin K. Thompson.

