Spoon Deliver “Wild” Performance on Colbert: Watch

Fresh off their first-ever Grammy nomination, Spoon dropped by Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform “Wild,” one of the best songs of 2022.

With a catchy guitar riff and precision drumming, the recorded version of “Wild” is an earworm of a track. Spoon’s Colbert performance jacks up the energy to another level, with even more layered guitars and Britt Daniel putting an extra oof into his vocals.

Watch Spoon’s full performance of “Wild” on Colbert below.

“Wild” appears on Lucifer on the Sofa, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album. Consequence also named it one of the top albums released this year. In November, the Austin band released a full reworking of the LP by Adrian Sherwood called Lucifer on the Moon.

Be sure to check out our February interview with Spoon about Lucifer on the Sofa, as well as a separate conversation with Daniel about the anniversaries of both Spoon’s Kill the Moonlight and Divine Fits’ A Thing Called Divine Fits. Spoon still have a few remaining shows this year; grab your seats via Ticketmaster.