St. Vincent to Host New Audible Original Podcast History Listen: Rock

Annie Clark is staking her claim in the podcast game. The musician better known as St. Vincent will host a forthcoming Audible Original called History Listen: Rock, which debuts January 12th.

Whether you’re a casual fan or a devotee to rock music, History Listen: Rock will guide you through the genre’s rich history by outlining key songs, artists, events, and more. Clark will take listeners on the infamous US tour that ultimately led to Sex Pistols’ demise, outside Electric Lady Studios with Jimi Hendrix and Patti Smith, backstage at the Fillmore with The Allman Brothers, in prison with Bad Brains’ H.R., and more.

“It’s been so fun going back through rock history and revisiting some of my favorite artists and songs, including a bunch that don’t get the recognition they should,” Clark said in a press release. “When you put it all together, you can see how history repeats and echoes through generations, how music links the past to the present, artist-to-artist. And some of these stories are absolutely wild.”

History Listen: Rock debuts Thursday, January 12th, 2023, and you can listen to it exclusively on Audible. Hear St. Vincent’s extremely soothing speaking voice in a short trailer for the podcast below.

Earlier this year, St. Vincent performed a weeklong residency on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and covered Lipps. Inc’s “Funkytown” for the soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru.