Disney+ Shares Teaser Trailer for New Documentary Stan Lee: Watch

December 28th would have been Stan Lee’s 100th birthday, and Disney+ and Marvel Studios marked the occasion by sharing a teaser trailer for the new original documentary, Stan Lee.
“100 years of dreaming,” a social media announcement read, “100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.” The documentary will stream sometime in 2023 on Disney+.
Before his death in 2018 at the age of 95, Lee wasn’t just arguably the most important figure in the history of the comic book medium, he also became a regular fixture in Marvel movies, serving up dozens of humorous and unexpected cameos. The new 25-second teaser pays homage to those appearances, showing Lee in clips from his walk-ons in Marvel movies over the years. Check it out below.
100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.
Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2ufWu77vB8
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 28, 2022