Disney+ Shares Teaser Trailer for New Documentary Stan Lee: Watch

Coming to Disney+ in 2023

Stan Lee (Disney+)
December 28, 2022 | 5:44pm ET

    December 28th would have been Stan Lee’s 100th birthday, and Disney+ and Marvel Studios marked the occasion by sharing a teaser trailer for the new original documentary, Stan Lee.

    “100 years of dreaming,” a social media announcement read, “100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.” The documentary will stream sometime in 2023 on Disney+.

    Before his death in 2018 at the age of 95, Lee wasn’t just arguably the most important figure in the history of the comic book medium, he also became a regular fixture in Marvel movies, serving up dozens of humorous and unexpected cameos. The new 25-second teaser pays homage to those appearances, showing Lee in clips from his walk-ons in Marvel movies over the years. Check it out below.

