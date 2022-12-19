Menu
Stanning BTS Goes Live for 200th Episode Event

Hosts Kayla and Bethany will be live with their fellow ICONICS and ARMY on Zoom

Stanning BTS Live!
Consequence Staff
December 19, 2022 | 1:24pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Borahae, ARMY and ICONICS! The Stanning BTS is about to hit its 200th episode, and to celebrate, we’re taking it live!

    Hosts Kayla and Bethany will be recording a live Stanning BTS episode via Zoom, open to all listeners, ICONICS, and ARMYS. The event takes place on Monday, December 19th, at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET, and you can join in by clicking this link. More information is available via the Stanning BTS Instagram and Twitter accounts.

    “It would be so amazing to see all of you ICONICS there,” say Bethany and Kayla. “Often, we see you during ICONIC hangouts every month, but we are super jazzed to get to have a live episode recording experience with you.”

    Joins us tonight on Zoom! Don’t forget to like, review, and subscribe to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts for updates on future episodes. Also, be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network to see what’s happening on all our shows.

