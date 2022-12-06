Steel Panther Announce 2023 US Tour

Steel Panther will embark on an extensive 2023 US tour in support of their forthcoming album On the Prowl, which arrives February 24th.
The newly announced dates kick off the day the album drops on February 24th in Las Vegas. The glam metal act will remain on the road through an April 8th concert in San Diego.
Ticket pre-sales begin tomorrow (December 7th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster (use access code CHEER). Info regarding VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch, and early show entry can be found via Steel Panther’s website.
The band has also unveiled the music video for On the Prowl single “1987.” The clip features plenty of the band’s signature tongue-in-cheek humor, while the song pays homage to the glory days of hair metal and hard rock, with references to many acts that were flying high in ’87: Guns N’ Roses, Poison, Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne, and Van Halen, to name a few.
Pre-order On the Prowl on vinyl, CD, and cassette via the band’s website. Below you can stream the video for “1987” and see the full list of 2023 tour dates. Get tickets here.
Steel Panther’s 2023 US Tour Dates:
01/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
01/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
01/07 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
01/27 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall
01/28 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues
01/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
02/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
02/25 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues
02/26 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre
02/28 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
03/01 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
03/03 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
03/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
03/06 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
03/08 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
03/10 – Orlando FL @ The Plaza Live
03/11 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
03/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
03/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
03/16 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
03/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
03/18 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
03/19 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
03/21 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
03/22 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
03/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
03/25 – Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues
03/26 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
03/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Club Stage
03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
03/31 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
04/01 – Denver , CO @ The Fillmore
04/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
04/04 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/06 – West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go
04/07 – West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go
04/08 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues