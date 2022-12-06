Steel Panther Announce 2023 US Tour

Steel Panther will embark on an extensive 2023 US tour in support of their forthcoming album On the Prowl, which arrives February 24th.

The newly announced dates kick off the day the album drops on February 24th in Las Vegas. The glam metal act will remain on the road through an April 8th concert in San Diego.

Ticket pre-sales begin tomorrow (December 7th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster (use access code CHEER). Info regarding VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch, and early show entry can be found via Steel Panther’s website.

Advertisement

Related Video

The band has also unveiled the music video for On the Prowl single “1987.” The clip features plenty of the band’s signature tongue-in-cheek humor, while the song pays homage to the glory days of hair metal and hard rock, with references to many acts that were flying high in ’87: Guns N’ Roses, Poison, Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne, and Van Halen, to name a few.

Pre-order On the Prowl on vinyl, CD, and cassette via the band’s website. Below you can stream the video for “1987” and see the full list of 2023 tour dates. Get tickets here.

Steel Panther’s 2023 US Tour Dates:

01/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

01/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

01/07 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

01/27 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall

01/28 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues

01/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

02/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

02/25 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

02/26 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre

02/28 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

03/01 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

03/03 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

03/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

03/06 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

03/08 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

03/10 – Orlando FL @ The Plaza Live

03/11 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

03/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

03/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

03/16 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

03/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

03/18 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

03/19 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

03/21 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

03/22 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

03/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

03/25 – Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues

03/26 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

03/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Club Stage

03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

03/31 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

04/01 – Denver , CO @ The Fillmore

04/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

04/04 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/06 – West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

04/07 – West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

04/08 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues