Steel Panther Announce 2023 US Tour

The band also shares the video for its latest single "1987"

Steel Panther, photo by David Jackson
December 6, 2022 | 2:33pm ET

    Steel Panther will embark on an extensive 2023 US tour in support of their forthcoming album On the Prowl, which arrives February 24th.

    The newly announced dates kick off the day the album drops on February 24th in Las Vegas. The glam metal act will remain on the road through an April 8th concert in San Diego.

    Ticket pre-sales begin tomorrow (December 7th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster (use access code CHEER). Info regarding VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch, and early show entry can be found via Steel Panther’s website.

    The band has also unveiled the music video for On the Prowl single “1987.” The clip features plenty of the band’s signature tongue-in-cheek humor, while the song pays homage to the glory days of hair metal and hard rock, with references to many acts that were flying high in ’87: Guns N’ Roses, Poison, Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne, and Van Halen, to name a few.

    Pre-order On the Prowl on vinyl, CD, and cassette via the band’s website. Below you can stream the video for “1987” and see the full list of 2023 tour dates. Get tickets here.

    Steel Panther’s 2023 US Tour Dates:
    01/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    01/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
    01/07 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
    01/27 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall
    01/28 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues
    01/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
    02/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
    02/25 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues
    02/26 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre
    02/28 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
    03/01 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
    03/03 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
    03/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
    03/06 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    03/08 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
    03/10 – Orlando FL @ The Plaza Live
    03/11 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    03/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    03/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
    03/16 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    03/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
    03/18 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    03/19 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
    03/21 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    03/22 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
    03/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
    03/25 – Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues
    03/26 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
    03/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Club Stage
    03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    03/31 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
    04/01 – Denver , CO @ The Fillmore
    04/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    04/04 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    04/06 – West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go
    04/07 – West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go
    04/08 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

