Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ellen Degeneres’ Sidekick DJ, Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, DJ and co-host on Ellen Degeneres’ daytime talk show, has died at the age of 40.

TMZ reports that Boss died on Tuesday (December 13th) from an apparent suicide.

In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a DJ. He was later named an executive producer on the show, and hosted several episodes in DeGeneres’ absence. He also co-hosted DeGeneres’ competition show Ellen’s Game of Games between 2017 and 2021.

Boss was also a frequent presence on the competition show So You Think You Can Dance. After initially competing and finishing runner-up on Season 4 in 2008, he later served as an All Star and team captain on multiple seasons, and was named a permanent judge in 2022.

His résumé also included films roles in Blades of Glory, the Step Up franchise, and Magic Mike XXL.

Boss married dancer and fellow So You Think You Can Dance contestant Allison Holker in 2013. The couple shared three children together.

Anyone in need of help can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1–800–273–8255 or SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.