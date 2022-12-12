Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Steven Page catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Excelsior. The former Barenaked Ladies co-lead’s latests is a three-act LP that touches on grief, loss, and loneliness, all told through his trademark brand of exceptional melodies and creative storytelling.

The singer-songwriter discusses the beauty of happy accidents, how music videos were the visual representation of songs and being forever tied to the “One Week” video, and the difficulty of being a touring musician in 2022. Page also talks about why space and the universe plays an important role in his songwriting, his friendship with Ryan Reynolds, and reveals that he’s working on a new Vanity Project album with former Duran Duran member Stephen Duffy.

Listen to Steven Page chat about Excelsior and more above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then please be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.