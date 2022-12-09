Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel are teaming up for a series of co-headlining concerts.
Aptly dubbed “Two Icons, One Night,” the tour will span at least seven shows. So far, the following dates have been announced: March 10th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA; April 8th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX; May 19th at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN; June 16th at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA; August 5th at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH; August 19th at GEHA Field in Kansas City, MO; and September 23rd at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.
A Live Nation pre-sale for the shows in Philadelphia and Foxborough begin Thursday, December 15th (using access code CHEER), with a general on-sale following on Friday, December 16th via Ticketmaster. Tickets for the other concerts are on sale here.
Joel has a number of other solo shows on the horizon, including a continuation of his long-running MSG residency. Get tickets to his upcoming concerts here.
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel 2023 Tour Dates:
03/10 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
04/08 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
08/19 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead
9/23 – Foxbourgh, MA @ Gillette Stadium
Billy Joel 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
12/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Ground
12/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
02/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/25 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino
03/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/07 – London, UK @ Hyde Park
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include details about concerts in Philadelphia and Foxborough.