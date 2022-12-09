Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce Co-Headlining Concerts [UPDATED]

The "Two Icons, One Night" tour goes down in 2023

Advertisement
stevie nicks billy joel concert
Stevie Nicks (photo by Anthony Merriweather) and Billy Joel (photo via Live Nation)
December 9, 2022 | 10:51am ET

    Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel are teaming up for a series of co-headlining concerts.

    Aptly dubbed “Two Icons, One Night,” the tour will span at least seven shows. So far, the following dates have been announced: March 10th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA; April 8th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX; May 19th at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN; June 16th at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA; August 5th at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH; August 19th at GEHA Field in Kansas City, MO; and September 23rd at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

    A Live Nation pre-sale for the shows in Philadelphia and Foxborough begin Thursday, December 15th (using access code CHEER), with a general on-sale following on Friday, December 16th via Ticketmaster. Tickets for the other concerts are on sale here.

    Related Video

    Joel has a number of other solo shows on the horizon, including a continuation of his long-running MSG residency. Get tickets to his upcoming concerts here.

    Advertisement

    Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/10 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
    04/08 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
    05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
    06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
    08/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
    08/19 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead
    9/23 – Foxbourgh, MA @ Gillette Stadium

    Billy Joel 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    12/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Ground
    12/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    01/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    01/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    02/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    02/25 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino
    03/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    04/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    05/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    07/07 – London, UK @ Hyde Park

    Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include details about concerts in Philadelphia and Foxborough. 

     

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

how to get tickets stevie nicks billy joel 2023 two icons one night tour buy purchase

How to Get Tickets to Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel's 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

December 9, 2022

postal service death cab for cutie 2023 tour dates jenny lewis

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

December 8, 2022

Morgan Wallen tickets tour 2023 how to buy seats dates shows one night at a time live stream watch presale code

How to Get Tickets to Morgan Wallen's 2023 Tour

December 8, 2022

def leppard motley crue alice cooper 2023 tour

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Announce Summer 2023 US Tour Dates with Alice Cooper

December 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce Co-Headlining Concerts [UPDATED]

Menu Shop Search Newsletter