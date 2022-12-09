Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel are teaming up for a series of co-headlining concerts.

Aptly dubbed “Two Icons, One Night,” the tour will span at least seven shows. So far, the following dates have been announced: March 10th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA; April 8th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX; May 19th at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN; June 16th at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA; August 5th at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH; August 19th at GEHA Field in Kansas City, MO; and September 23rd at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

A Live Nation pre-sale for the shows in Philadelphia and Foxborough begin Thursday, December 15th (using access code CHEER), with a general on-sale following on Friday, December 16th via Ticketmaster. Tickets for the other concerts are on sale here.

Joel has a number of other solo shows on the horizon, including a continuation of his long-running MSG residency. Get tickets to his upcoming concerts here.

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel 2023 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

04/08 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

08/19 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead

9/23 – Foxbourgh, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Billy Joel 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

12/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Ground

12/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/25 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino

03/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/07 – London, UK @ Hyde Park

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include details about concerts in Philadelphia and Foxborough.