Stöner (ex-Kyuss) Unleash Punk Ripper “It Ain’t Free” Ahead of Forthcoming EP: Stream

Stöner have shared the new song “It Ain’t Free” from their forthcoming Boogie to Baja EP arriving February 24th.

The five-song EP will be the third release from the stoner-rock supergroup featuring ex-Kyuss singer Brant Bjork, former Kyuss/Queens of the Stone Age member Nick Oliveri, and drummer Ryan Güt.

The lead single from the EP, “It Ain’t Free,” is a change-up from the trio’s typical brand of desert psych. Here, Bjork and Oliveri callback to their hardcore punk roots for a sub-three-minute ripper — proof that the band can play with flat-out speed when desired.

“Me and Nick use to trade hardcore punk records back when we were … young punks!” Bjork said of the song via a press release. “We still love the old school hardcore. The kind that made you wanna slam dance… you know.. before this thing called moshing. Ha! ‘It Ain’t Free’ is our roots and it’s 100% STÖNER!”

Stöner continue to work at a prolific pace after forming in 2020. Boogie to Baja will be the trio’s third release in that three-year span and was produced by Yosef Sanborn. The EP also features appearances from Mario Lalli (Fatso Jetson, ex-Yawning Man) and Greg Hetson (Circle Jerks, ex-Bad Religion).

You can pre-order the Boogie to Baja EP via Heavy Psych Sounds’ Bandcamp page. Stream “It Ain’t Free” and see the EP’s artwork and tracklist below.

Boogie to Baja EP Artwork:

Boogie to Baja EP Tracklist:

01. Stöner Theme (Baja Version)

02. City Kids

03. Night Tripper vs No Brainer

04. It Ain’t Free

05. Boogie to Baja