Spencer Krug Announces Sunset Rubdown 2023 Reunion Tour

Spencer Krug has announced that Sunset Rubdown will reunite for the first time in 13 years for a 2023 reunion tour.
What began as a solo side project for Krug quickly morphed into a quartet, and together they put out the albums 2006’s Shut Up I Am Dreaming (2006), Random Spirit Lover (2008), and Dragon Slayer (2009). Afterwords Krug moved on to Moonface before reuniting with Wolf Parade in 2016.
“I always said this would never happen because I didn’t believe it ever would,” Krug wrote in a December 6th post on social media. “Glad I was wrong. Announcing the return of Sunset Rubdown.”
The group will reunite March 24th in Montreal, Quebec, and play a total of 14 shows in the US and Canada before wrapping April 25th in Los Angeles, California. Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9th with select dates available via Ticketmaster and the rest via Krug’s website.
A press release also teases the possibility of a new Sunset Rubdown album.
Sunset Rubdown 2023 Tour Dates:
03/24 — Montreal, Quebec @ La Sala Rossa
03/25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern
03/26 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Club SAW
03/27 — Portland, ME @ Space
03/28 — Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
03/30 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
03/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
04/01 — Washington, DC @ DC9
04/19 — Victoria, BC @ Lucky Bar
04/20 — Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret
04/21 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
04/22 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
04/24 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
04/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room