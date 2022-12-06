Menu
Spencer Krug Announces Sunset Rubdown 2023 Reunion Tour

14 dates in March and April of 2023

sunset rubdown reunion tour spencer krug 2023 tickets
Sunset Rubdown, photo courtesy of the artists
December 6, 2022 | 1:25pm ET

    Spencer Krug has announced that Sunset Rubdown will reunite for the first time in 13 years for a 2023 reunion tour.

    What began as a solo side project for Krug quickly morphed into a quartet, and together they put out the albums 2006’s Shut Up I Am Dreaming (2006), Random Spirit Lover (2008), and Dragon Slayer (2009). Afterwords Krug moved on to Moonface before reuniting with Wolf Parade in 2016.

    “I always said this would never happen because I didn’t believe it ever would,” Krug wrote in a December 6th post on social media. “Glad I was wrong. Announcing the return of Sunset Rubdown.”

    Related Video

    The group will reunite March 24th in Montreal, Quebec, and play a total of 14 shows in the US and Canada before wrapping April 25th in Los Angeles, California. Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9th with select dates available via Ticketmaster and the rest via Krug’s website.

    A press release also teases the possibility of a new Sunset Rubdown album.

    Sunset Rubdown 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/24 — Montreal, Quebec @ La Sala Rossa
    03/25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern
    03/26 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Club SAW
    03/27 — Portland, ME @ Space
    03/28 — Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
    03/30 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    03/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
    04/01 — Washington, DC @ DC9
    04/19 — Victoria, BC @ Lucky Bar
    04/20 — Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret
    04/21 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
    04/22 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
    04/24 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
    04/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Spencer Krug Announces Sunset Rubdown 2023 Reunion Tour

