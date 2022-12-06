Spencer Krug Announces Sunset Rubdown 2023 Reunion Tour

Spencer Krug has announced that Sunset Rubdown will reunite for the first time in 13 years for a 2023 reunion tour.

What began as a solo side project for Krug quickly morphed into a quartet, and together they put out the albums 2006’s Shut Up I Am Dreaming (2006), Random Spirit Lover (2008), and Dragon Slayer (2009). Afterwords Krug moved on to Moonface before reuniting with Wolf Parade in 2016.

“I always said this would never happen because I didn’t believe it ever would,” Krug wrote in a December 6th post on social media. “Glad I was wrong. Announcing the return of Sunset Rubdown.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The group will reunite March 24th in Montreal, Quebec, and play a total of 14 shows in the US and Canada before wrapping April 25th in Los Angeles, California. Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9th with select dates available via Ticketmaster and the rest via Krug’s website.

A press release also teases the possibility of a new Sunset Rubdown album.

I always said this would never happen because I didn't believe it ever would. Glad I was wrong.

Announcing the return of Sunset Rubdown. pic.twitter.com/CrXrmicLuG — spencer krug (@KrugSpencer) December 6, 2022

Sunset Rubdown 2023 Tour Dates:

03/24 — Montreal, Quebec @ La Sala Rossa

03/25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern

03/26 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Club SAW

03/27 — Portland, ME @ Space

03/28 — Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

03/30 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

04/01 — Washington, DC @ DC9

04/19 — Victoria, BC @ Lucky Bar

04/20 — Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret

04/21 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

04/22 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

04/24 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room