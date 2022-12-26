Sunflower Bean Answer the Consequestionnaire: 15 Years of NYC DIY, Staying Friends, and Endless Dreams

As part of Consequence’s 15th anniversary, we asked a bunch of former CoSigned artists to reflect on their own last 15 years. To round out the year, we’re bringing you one more Consequestionnaire from Sunflower Bean, the only band to be CoSigned twice.

To help close out the year, we’re delivering one more taste of the Consequence: 15 Years of Sound celebration. One of the respondents to our Consequestionnaire happens to be the only band to ever receive both the CoSign (September 2016) and Artist of the Month (March 2018) designations: Sunflower Bean. (For what it’s worth, we’ve recently coalesced everything back under the CoSign banner.)

But the New York City natives have been more than worth the double-up. Since releasing their Human Ceremony in ’16, the Sunflower Bean have grown into one of the most consistent and beloved staples of the scene. Even after they found larger success with followups Twentytwo in Blue and this year’s Headful of Sugar, the trio of Julia Cumming, Olive Faber, and Nick Kivlen have remained closely connected to the DIY community that helped raise them.

Advertisement

Related Video

They’ve also managed to remain an incredibly close-knit group of friends, as they revealed in our Battle of the Bandmates challenge earlier this year and Cumming reiterates in her Consequestionnaire answers. Elsewhere during the Q&A, she reveals her love of Brian Wilson and Dolly Parton, dreams about what’s next for the band, and gives her 15-years-younger self some hard-learned advice. See all her responses below.

You can also check out all the Consequestionnaire respondents here. Then over at the Consequence Shop, you can grab some of our Legends merch collection, featuring T-shirts, tote bags, and posters based on the artwork for our recently updated 100 Greatest Albums of All Time list.