SZA has unveiled her first arena tour, the 2023 “The SOS North American Tour,” with Omar Apollo opening. Get tickets here.

Coming in support of her excellent new album SOS, SZA will hit the road February 21st in Columbus, Ohio, zig-zagging through the midwest and up into Canada. In March she’ll head down the east coast and hook through the south, jumping up to the pacific northwest and wrapping March 22nd in Los Angeles, California.

“I love touring,” SZA said in our recent Consequence cover story. “Touring is healing. That’s it. It definitely reminds you that people love you and not everybody is a reflection of the Internet that’s just trying to troll you. Like even if some of those people are people who troll you, they are fans. No one ever pays for a ticket to treat me like shit. So that’s a blessing.”

General on-sale begins Friday, December 16th at 12:00 p.m. local time, and Ticketmaster will host a pre-sale beginning Thursday, December 15th (use code CHEER). Check out the full dates below and book your seat here.

Consequence named SOS one of the top 50 albums of 2022. The album artwork was inspired by Princess Diana, and SZA told us that working with Phoebe Bridgers was “cool as fuck,” and she also revealed the “crazy” story of how she landed an unreleased posthumous Ol’ Dirty Bastard verse.

SZA 2023 Tour Dates:

02/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

02/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/09 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

03/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

03/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/18 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

03/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/19-21 -Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival