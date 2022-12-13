Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

SZA Announces 2023 “The SOS North American Tour”

Omar Apollo will open

Advertisement
sza 2023 sos tour
SZA, photo by Jacob Webster
December 13, 2022 | 10:18am ET

    SZA has unveiled her first arena tour, the 2023 “The SOS North American Tour,” with Omar Apollo opening. Get tickets here.

    Coming in support of her excellent new album SOSSZA will hit the road February 21st in Columbus, Ohio, zig-zagging through the midwest and up into Canada. In March she’ll head down the east coast and hook through the south, jumping up to the pacific northwest and wrapping March 22nd in Los Angeles, California.

    “I love touring,” SZA said in our recent Consequence cover story. “Touring is healing. That’s it. It definitely reminds you that people love you and not everybody is a reflection of the Internet that’s just trying to troll you. Like even if some of those people are people who troll you, they are fans. No one ever pays for a ticket to treat me like shit. So that’s a blessing.”

    Advertisement

    General on-sale begins Friday, December 16th at 12:00 p.m. local time, and Ticketmaster will host a pre-sale beginning Thursday, December 15th (use code CHEER). Check out the full dates below and book your seat here.

    Consequence named SOS one of the top 50 albums of 2022. The album artwork was inspired by Princess Diana, and SZA told us that working with Phoebe Bridgers was “cool as fuck,” and she also revealed the “crazy” story of how she landed an unreleased posthumous Ol’ Dirty Bastard verse.

    Advertisement

    SZA 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    02/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    02/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    02/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    02/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    02/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    03/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    03/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/09 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    03/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    03/13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
    03/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    03/16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    03/18 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    03/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    03/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    05/19-21 -Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

sza tickets 2023 how to buy pre-sale date pop music news

How to Get Tickets to SZA's 2023 Tour

December 13, 2022

off 2023 tour

Punk Supergroup OFF! Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

December 13, 2022

underoath 2023 tour

Underoath Announce 2023 US Tour with Periphery and Loathe

December 13, 2022

Janet Jackson tickets together again tour ludacris presale code 2023

How to Get Tickets to Janet Jackson's 2023 Tour

December 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

SZA Announces 2023 "The SOS North American Tour"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter